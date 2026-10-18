Saurav Das In Umar Khalid’s Tihar Block, Ranka Shifted Elsewhere: What Reports Tells Us

Saurav Das is lodged in Umar Khalid’s Tihar block, Indian Express reported.
Ashutosh Ranka was moved to a separate high-security ward within the complex.
CJP threatened legal action over what it described as continued illegal custody.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das has been lodged in the Tihar Jail block that houses Umar Khalid, while fellow leader Ashutosh Ranka is being held in another high-security ward, The Indian Express reported.
Additional personnel have been stationed outside their cells, and the jail administration has directed that they should not be let out with other inmates during the day, sources told the newspaper.
Delhi Police said the two were arrested on October 14 over repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law. They were sent to five days of judicial custody.
Das And Ranka Held In Separate Wards
According to jail records cited by The Indian Express, Das is inmate number 3752 and Ranka is inmate number 1784.
Both were initially placed in jail number 2. Ranka was subsequently moved to ward number 15 of jail number 4, while Das remains in ward number 3 of jail number 2.
The blocks are less crowded than other parts of the prison complex, the report said.
Police said the custody followed repeated violations and apprehensions that the two would break the law again and instigate others if released on bail. The action came after their alleged entry into Jantar Mantar, which had been removed from the list of designated protest venues.
CJP Says It Will Pursue Legal Action
The CJP has challenged the continued custody of Das and Ranka, saying it had consulted senior advocate Kapil Sibal.
“We have consulted Mr. Kapil Sibal. If Ashu and Saurav are not released by tomorrow, we will pursue legal action against all those who deliberately ensured that they continue to be in illegal custody especially when they have not committed nor charged with any offence,” the party said on X.
“The deliberate use of delaying tactics to keep them behind bars cannot go unchallenged. Those responsible will be held accountable,” it added.
Party member Ajinkya Shinde said the activists would not be intimidated by the police action.
Dipke Granted Conditional Bail
Separately, Delhi Police said on Saturday that CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had been granted bail with conditions and would be released after signing a peace bond.
Earlier, CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh urged the Special Executive Magistrate’s Court to order his immediate release, alleging violations of fundamental rights and due process.
“The SEM Court should release Abhijeet Dipke, as his arrest is unlawful. He merely urged people to unfurl the Tiranga - how can that by itself be a crime?” Singh wrote on X.