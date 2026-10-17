SC Panel Opens Portal For CJP Protest Complaints, Prioritises Pellet Gun Use & Harassment Cases

“The Portal is designed in such a manner as to enable due protection to vulnerable witnesses and also to keep the identities confidential and undisclosed, if so wished by the affected persons. The affected persons and other stakeholders are encouraged to access the portal and upload their complaints/representations making use of the formats as applicable,” the statement said. Those who wish to submit complaints can do so at the Office of the HPEC at Shiksha Sadan, 17, Rouse Avenue Institutional Area, New Delhi 110002 between 1400 hrs. and 1600 Hrs. on all working days.