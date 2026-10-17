SC Panel Opens Portal For CJP Protest Complaints, Prioritises Pellet Gun Use & Harassment Cases

The Supreme Court-appointed panel has launched a portal to receive complaints and representations from people affected by violence during the July CJP protests in Delhi and elsewhere.
The committee will prioritise complaints involving pellet gun use, targeted violence, harassment of women protesters, excessive force and destruction of property.
Complainants can submit evidence online, by email or by post, with provisions to protect the identities of vulnerable witnesses and those seeking confidentiality.
The Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Enquiry Committee has opened an online portal for complaints and representations on the July protest violence at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and other places outside the capital during the CJP protests, according to a Home Ministry statement on Saturday. The panel will prioritise complaints of pellet use and harassment of female protesters among others.
The committee has been asked to examine the violence during the July protests and submissions from affected people, including victims among police and other security forces. The portal is available at http://hpec.nic.in.
“The HPEC shall examine all issues enumerated in paragraphs 12 and 13 of the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s Order dated August 18, 2026, and paragraph 5(i) of the order dated September 10, 2026. Priority will be given to matters pertaining to the use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of female protestors, and excessive violence and destruction of property occasioned on either side,” a government statement said.
The two Supreme Court orders cover issues including pellet use, electric batons, violence against protesters and police personnel, compensation and targeted violence.
Portal Access Options
The Home Ministry statement said the portal was launched for the convenience of affected people, including police and security personnel who were victims during the protests. It also set out protections for those who may fear disclosure.
“The Portal is designed in such a manner as to enable due protection to vulnerable witnesses and also to keep the identities confidential and undisclosed, if so wished by the affected persons. The affected persons and other stakeholders are encouraged to access the portal and upload their complaints/representations making use of the formats as applicable,” the statement said. Those who wish to submit complaints can do so at the Office of the HPEC at Shiksha Sadan, 17, Rouse Avenue Institutional Area, New Delhi 110002 between 1400 hrs. and 1600 Hrs. on all working days.
Submissions can also be sent by post to the same address or by email at hpec2026.enquiry[at]nic[dot]in, the statement said. A check of the portal showed four routes for submissions: affected persons including police personnel, anonymous complainants or witnesses, confidential other information and suggestions for the HPEC.
The filing forms vary by category. Users can attach complaints, answer category-specific questions and upload videos, photographs and medical reports. The portal also asks whether the victim was sexually assaulted.
Pellet Gun Allegations
Pellet gun use is central to the inquiry. During the July protests, the CRPF’s Rapid Action Force, which was operating under Delhi Police command, allegedly fired pellets at protesters.
Pellet guns are classified as a non-lethal crowd-control option along with tear gas, rubber bullets and smoke grenades. They are part of the RAF manual, but the Opposition, students and experts have called their use against student protesters inappropriate.
It was also the first time pellets were used in New Delhi. The weapons had earlier been used in Jammu and Kashmir, where they became controversial after many victims lost their eyesight.
As Hindustan Times reported, at least four people sustained pellet injuries, Sheikh Irshad Mansuri, 25, Nootan Toppo, 32, a 28-year-old reporter and Sahil Lochab, 19. Police and the CRPF have not commented on pellet use, while a medico-legal case report has confirmed pellet wounds.
Court Inquiry Scope
The Supreme Court set up the inquiry on August 18. It constituted a five-member committee headed by former judge R Subhash Reddy to independently examine allegations of violence during the July 20 student protests.
Its remit goes beyond individual complaints. The inquiry will also look at pellet gun use, mandatory uniforms for law enforcement personnel during crowd control, blanket prohibitory orders, the legality of police surveillance and whether a BNS provision was stifling dissent.
The bench comprised Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. It held that the competing allegations made out a prima facie case for an independent and impartial investigation into alleged excessive and disproportionate force by police and security personnel during the July 20 protests, while also examining claims of violence against police personnel and damage to public property.
The panel’s members are justice (retired) R Subhash Reddy as chairperson, justice (retired) Ravi Shankar Jha, justice (retired) Shalinder Kaur, Rishi Kumar Shukla and LR Bishnoi.
Sahil Lochab Case
One case became a flashpoint. In Sahil Lochab’s case, Delhi Police filed an FIR on August 21 after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sat on a dharna at the police station with him.
Lochab had alleged that police did not register a case even after receiving two complaints the previous week. That episode is now part of the wider scrutiny around the July violence and the response by police.