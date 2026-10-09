Delhi Police Asks Journalists To Keep Distance From Protesters Amid Harassment Claims

Additional DCP Manjeet Sheoran urged journalists to maintain distance from protesters, alleging some media personnel obstruct police work.
Three women who identified themselves as journalists alleged sexual harassment and manhandling during the October 3 protest at Jantar Mantar.
The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report and sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police Commissioner within two weeks.
Additional DCP (New Delhi) Manjeet Sheoran on Friday urged journalists to maintain a distance from protesters while covering demonstrations, alleging that some media personnel join protests and obstruct police work. His remarks came days after three women who identified themselves as journalists alleged sexual harassment and manhandling by Delhi Police personnel during a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Jantar Mantar on October 3.
The complaints have been referred to the Crime Branch for investigation. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report on the allegations.
Business Standard quoted Sheoran as saying, "Some protestors come one day as a journalist and come the other day as a protestor. We keep appealing to them that you keep a little distance from the protestors, cover it from a distance. But still, they come in between and put obstacles in our work."
Three Women Who Identified Themselves As Journalists File Complaints
The Times of India reported that three women who identified themselves as journalists lodged complaints on October 4, alleging that Delhi Police officers and staff had manhandled them during their detention at the October 3 protest. The complaints also included allegations of sexual harassment by police personnel.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Neha Yadav said the women approached the police around 6 pm.
"Around 6 PM, three women, who identified themselves as journalists, lodged a complaint alleging manhandling by Delhi Police officers and staff during their detention."
"Their complaint has been registered, medical examinations have been conducted, and the matter has been referred to the Crime Branch," Yadav said.
The New Delhi district police received the complaints amid what it described as an "emergent law and order situation" during the protest.
NHRC Seeks Report From Police Commissioner
On Thursday, the NHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report alleging that three women journalists were subjected to sexual harassment by Delhi Police personnel during the October 3 protest at Jantar Mantar.
It issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner, seeking a detailed report within two weeks. The Commission said the allegations, if true, raised serious issues of human rights violations.
AISA Chief Alleges Restrictions On Protest Participation
Meanwhile, All India Students' Association (AISA) chief Neha Bora alleged that people were being prevented from joining protests, including by being removed from trains and picked up from their homes.
"People are being dragged off trains, forcibly picked up from their homes and taken to unknown locations. Even mosques are reportedly being asked to tell people not to join the protests. Is this what the police are meant to do in a democracy? The police are acting like BJP’s political machinery, not an independent force meant to protect citizens and uphold the law. DEMOCRACY IS UNDER ATTACK!" Bora said in a post on X.