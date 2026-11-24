CJP spokesperson Saurav Das was stopped from flying to the UK after officials found that his passport incorrectly listed Chennai as his place of birth, sources told NDTV.
The Chennai Regional Passport Office issued him a show-cause notice on November 23 and began proceedings to impound the passport, the sources said.
Das had earlier alleged that the Centre blocked his London trip, where he was due to speak at an Oxford University Students’ Union event.
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das was stopped from flying to the United Kingdom after officials found that his passport incorrectly listed Chennai as his place of birth, sources told NDTV.
The Chennai Regional Passport Office has started proceedings to impound the passport and issued Saurav Das a show-cause notice on November 23, the day he was due to fly to London, the sources said. He has seven days to respond and has been advised not to use the passport for travel until he files his reply.
Das has not commented on the notice. His passport was issued by the Chennai Regional Passport Office on August 21, 2019.
Das Had Alleged Centre Blocked His Trip
Before the reported reason for stopping him emerged, Das posted a video from Delhi airport alleging that the Centre had prevented him from travelling to the UK. He said he was due to speak about the “cockroach movement” at an event organised by the Oxford University Students’ Union and claimed he had received invitations from Oxford, Cambridge, the London School of Economics and the University of Edinburgh.
In a post on X, Das said: “But as soon as I went to the immigration check, I came to know that my passport has been flagged.”
He asked: “Why is the government so scared of an educated youth going among educated people and having an intellectual discussion?”
Das called the government “coward” and said the incident would not deter him from continuing his work. “I wish I was Nirav Modi. I wish I was Vijay Mallya. I wish I had looted thousands of crores from the banks...” he wrote. He said he planned to travel to London, Paris and other places in the future.
CJP Founder Alleges Political Motive
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised the government over Das being stopped from travelling, alleging that someone in power was jealous of his invitation from Oxford.
“Saurav was invited to speak at a conference at the University of Oxford, but looks like some anpadh gawar in power, who himself loves travelling around the world, is jealous of Saurav getting an invitation from Oxford,” Dipke wrote on X.