Heavy rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is forecast for Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu starting November 17.
Orange alerts mark very heavy rainfall for Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu on November 18 and November 19.
Heavy rain is also projected for Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Puducherry starting November 18.
A deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm (named Akvan) by Monday evening and is expected to bring heavy rain to Chennai and neighbouring districts from November 17, the meteorological department said.
The depression is steadily intensifying and is forecast to barrel toward the Andhra Pradesh coast as a very severe cyclonic storm by the night of November 19, the weather data added.
The data further said that heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning, with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, is likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts from November 17.
In addition, heavy rain is likely in Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai districts, and Puducherry from November 18.
During the last 24 hours ending 5.30 am on Monday, Tuticorin received the maximum rainfall of 20 mm, followed by Nagercoil and Kanyakumari, which recorded 10 mm respectively.
Similarly, Chennai, Nilgiris, Virudhunagar districts and Puducherry also received moderate rain during the same period.
The Met department said that fishermen from Tamil Nadu coastal areas were advised not to venture into the sea from November 16 to 21.