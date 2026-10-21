Road Repairs Worth Rs 21.80 Crore, 6000 Food Packets Distributed As Met Department Forecasts Heavy Rains Around Chennai

Schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu were declared closed on Wednesday as heavy rain affected northern Tamil Nadu.
The Regional Meteorological Centre forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 48 hours, with a low-pressure area likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal.
The Greater Chennai Corporation is carrying out road repairs worth Rs 21.80 crore and distributed 6,000 food packets to rain-affected people in Virugambakkam.
Heavy rains lashed Chennai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu as the northeast monsoon remained active across northern Tamil Nadu. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast further heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 48 hours.
The RMC has also indicated that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal, close to the Tamil Nadu coast, increasing the likelihood of continued rainfall across several districts.
Low-Pressure Area Likely Over Bay Of Bengal
In its latest bulletin, the RMC said an upper-air cyclonic circulation that lay over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu coast on Tuesday had shifted over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast.
Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region within the next 24 hours, the weather department said.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Ramanathapuram districts, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.
Showers have been reported in Chennai and neighbouring areas since Tuesday evening, as the northeast monsoon continues to influence weather conditions across the region.
Chennai Civic Body Steps Up Monsoon Preparations
Alongside the school holiday announcement, an official release said road repair work was underway across the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) limits as part of preparations for the northeast monsoon.
According to the release, the work is being carried out in zones 1 to 15 using concrete and tar mixtures, following directives from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The estimated cost of the road patchwork is Rs 21.80 crore.
The GCC also distributed 6,000 food packets to people affected by the rain in the Virugambakkam area on Wednesday morning.
(With PTI Inputs)