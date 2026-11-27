Tamil Nadu CM Vijay mimicked comedian Ramar’s popular Cooku With Comali catchphrase to mock political rivals
He did this during a student award ceremony in Chennai.
Ramar and Cooku With Comali teammates were thrilled.
In Chennai on Thursday, actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay took part in a felicitation event celebrating top-scoring Class 10 and 12 students. However, what truly took over social media from the evening was a viral clip of Vijay repurposing comedian Ramar’s popular catchphrase to poke fun at his political rivals, a playful nod that left Ramar and the Cooku With Comali team utterly delighted.
Vijay's Cooku With Comali Wink Thrills Ramar
As a regular comic relief on the culinary reality series Cooku With Comali, comedian Ramar frequently dons outlandish costumes to keep audiences entertained. While dressed in women's attire, one of his signature recurring lines is, “Aiyayo vandhutaare…kalaaipaare (Oh no, he’s here… he’s going to tease me),” which he typically delivers with dramatic flair and wildly waving hands to draw laughs from the set.
During Thursday's event, Vijay borrowed that exact line, complete with the iconic hand-flailing gesture and a laugh, to take a playful swipe at the opposition party. The crowd erupted into cheers, and footage of the moment quickly went viral online. Spotting the nod, Ramar shared a side-by-side Instagram reel pairing Vijay's onstage imitation with his own original clip, capping it off with the popular ‘Hey, I've seen this one, this is a classic’ meme.
Season 6 contestant and actor Shabana Shajahan Aryan joined in by reposting the clip of Vijay, tagging Ramar with the caption, “Ayyaaaaa,” alongside laughing and heart emojis. Meanwhile, fans flooded feeds with throwback videos of Ramar delivering the signature line. Season 7 champion Samyuktha Shanmughanathan chimed in, commenting, “Everyone watches cook with comali,” while a fan remarked, “Bro Create A Generational Meme.” Born Devakottai Ramanathan, Ramar rose to fame across Tamil television through hit programs like Kalakka Povathu Yaru, Asatha Povathu Yaaru, Agada Vigadam, and Tamil Paechu Engal Moochu, and has also taken his stand-up comedy acts to audiences worldwide.