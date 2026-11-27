During Thursday's event, Vijay borrowed that exact line, complete with the iconic hand-flailing gesture and a laugh, to take a playful swipe at the opposition party. The crowd erupted into cheers, and footage of the moment quickly went viral online. Spotting the nod, Ramar shared a side-by-side Instagram reel pairing Vijay's onstage imitation with his own original clip, capping it off with the popular ‘Hey, I've seen this one, this is a classic’ meme.