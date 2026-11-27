Ramayana released on November 5.
Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead the epic.
Having previously worked with Ranbir Kapoor on Rockstar and Tamasha, director Imtiaz Ali recently weighed in on the actor's turn as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. After catching the epic's first part, Ali raved about Kapoor’s work and noted that embodying the iconic mythological figure could serve as a profoundly fulfilling milestone for the star.
“There are certain parts where he was very, very good. He is the best, he is such a great actor, and he is very, very good. And it was wonderful to see him. I think that playing Lord Ram will help him a lot in life,” Ali confessed to PTI in an interview.
Ali also spoke about the actor’s recent comments about being in his final decade as a performer and transitioning behind the camera. The director noted he was “not surprised” by the move, pointing out that filmmaking had long been Kapoor’s primary goal.
“Even before Ranbir started to act in my films, he and I had discussed (about directing films), he had already told me that his ambition is to direct. And coming out of the Kapoor family and having a mind like that, it's not a surprise that he has said that he would be directing. I would be surprised if he didn't direct,” Ali said.
Even so, Ali hopes stepping into the director’s chair will not mean the end of Kapoor’s acting career.
“…But let’s see, once he starts actively directing, will he know what it is really about and whether he enjoys that or not. I don’t think he will, I hope that he does not stop acting in order to direct. But he was always more interested in direction than acting.”
Ramayana Cast, Release
Propelled by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film places its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut. Tiwari co-wrote the adaptation with Shridhar Raghavan.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster hit theatres on November 5, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The two-part saga is touted as one of India's most expensive productions ever. The second part is due to release in Diwali 2028.