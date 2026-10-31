Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Secures Clean U Certificate Without A Single Cut

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is out in theatres on November 5.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead the two-part saga.
The CBFC has passed Ramayana with U certification.
Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, has cleared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an unscathed 'U' rating, authorizing universal theatrical viewing. The star-studded visual spectacle, led by Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Rama), Sai Pallavi (Goddess Sita), Ravie Dubey (Lakshman), Yash (Ravana), and Sunny Deol (Lord Hanuman), was passed entirely intact by the censor board's examining committee, acquiring clearance without any mandatory visual edits or audio alterations.
Ramayana Certification, Runtime Unveiled
Unlike recent releases The Vvan and Drishyam: The Conclusion, which cleared censorship uncut under a U/A 16+ classification, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana secured an unrestricted 'U' rating, certifying it for general family audiences.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued the clearance to the production team on Friday, October 30. As indicated on the official certificate, the epic features an overall runtime of 195 minutes (3 hours and 15 minutes). The certificate for the Hindi cut comes right before the film's global release.
The film's official synopsis states, "When Rakshasa emperor Ravana, invincible to all but man, conquers the three worlds, Lord Vishnu descends as noble prince Rama. Bound by his father's vow, Rama enters perilous exile with virtuous Sita and devoted Lakshmana. When Ravana abducts Sita, God in human form rises to fight the greatest war ever."
The international English edition of Ramayana is set to run approximately 30 minutes shorter than its 195-minute Hindi counterpart. Tailored specifically for global theatrical markets, this streamlined cut will reportedly excise all musical numbers to deliver a leaner narrative structure and please Western sensibilities.
Ramayana Cast, Release Details
Steered by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film anchors its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster is scheduled for a global release on November 5, 2026, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets.