Shraddha Kapoor Endured Muscle Injury Filming Eetha's Lavani Dance Scenes

Shradha Kapoor leads Eetha.
Eetha is drawn from the life and times of famed lavani performer, Vithabai.
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha releases on December 4.
Shraddha Kapoor steps into the shoes of iconic folk performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar in Eetha, a film inspired by the legendary Tamasha and Lavani artiste's life. Director Laxman Utekar and the film's team officially launched the trailer on Friday during a special launch event at Dadar's historic Plaza Cinema in Mumbai, offering audiences a first look at the celebrated dancer's dramatic journey.
Recounting an injury she sustained while dancing during the shoot, Shraddha said at the trailer launch, "I met very interesting people. I went into a completely different world. There was also a mishap that happened while dancing on set. I had a muscle tear. But the team was so supportive. We had to stop the shoot because of his love and care, I could get back to shooting. So I had to understand Lavani; I had to practise a lot."
She also underlined, “This is not just Vithabai’s story. It is a story of all those Tamasha artists, thousands of them."
Director Laxman Utekar talked of how they prepared to represent the dance with authenticity. He said they arranged a week-long workshop with veteran dancer Lavani Shakuntala Nagarkar. “We had got a very senior Lavani dancer, Shakuntala Nagarkar, to our office. With her, we did a one-week workshop just to understand the aadaye and nazakat,” Laxman Utekar said.
Hailing from a family of traditional artistes in Pandharpur, Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar was introduced to the stage early in her childhood, having been born in 1935. Over the course of her life, she rose to legendary stature within Maharashtra's Tamasha and Lavani cultural landscape, building an acclaimed artistic legacy while navigating immense personal hardship.
Shraddha Kapoor teams up with producer Dinesh Vijan again after the mega success of horror-comedy films Stree and Stree 2. "I don't ever feel that I have broken any records or I've done something at the box office. I haven't done anything. For me, it matters that it is a good film. That's the reason sometimes I do one film in two years," she said.
"I don't think (in terms of) women or men-oriented films. Our industry needs good stories and such stories should be made. I think it is a narrow thought (to divide films on the basis of gender). .. The success of a film is incidental and not in anyone's hand. I'm just happy and proud to be part of Eetha," she added.
Eetha Cast, Release Details
Jointly backed by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, the Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar, and Karishma Sharma production Eetha marks Utekar’s latest venture with Maddock following Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Chhaava.
Featuring a musical score by Ajay-Atul, the film’s ensemble roster includes Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Anant Joshi, Akshara Singh, and Ulka Gupta. Eetha is set for a nationwide theatrical release on December 4, 2026.