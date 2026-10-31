Shraddha Kapoor Endured Muscle Injury Filming Eetha's Lavani Dance Scenes

Recounting an injury she sustained while dancing during the shoot, Shraddha said at the trailer launch, "I met very interesting people. I went into a completely different world. There was also a mishap that happened while dancing on set. I had a muscle tear. But the team was so supportive. We had to stop the shoot because of his love and care, I could get back to shooting. So I had to understand Lavani; I had to practise a lot."