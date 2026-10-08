Nana Patekar's Final Films: Shakti Shalini, Eetha And More To Watch Out For

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Nana Patekar may no longer be with us, but his work on several upcoming films means audiences will still see the acclaimed performer on screen.

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Nana Patekar's Final Films Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Five Nana Patekar films remain to be seen by audiences after his death.

  • Shakti Shalini and Eetha are scheduled for December 2026 releases.

  • The Confession of Mary brings Patekar into a historical crime drama.

Nana Patekar may have died at 75, but his screen journey is not quite over. The veteran actor left behind several completed or upcoming projects that audiences are yet to see, including Shakti Shalini, Eetha and The Confession of Mary. His remaining films span horror comedy, biographical drama, crime and romance, offering one final glimpse of an actor whose career crossed Marathi theatre, parallel cinema and mainstream Bollywood.

Five upcoming films of Nana Patekar:

1. Shakti Shalini

Shakti Shalini Title Release
Shakti Shalini Title Release Photo: IMDb
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Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, this Maddock Films horror comedy stars Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa alongside Nana Patekar. The story follows an ordinary woman who becomes connected to Shalini, a vengeful spirit seeking justice after her death. Patekar’s role adds another interesting name to a film that already comes with a strong horror-comedy setup.

Release Date: December 24, 2026.

2. Eetha

A Still From Eetha
A Still From Eetha Photo: IMDb
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Laxman Utekar’s biographical drama is inspired by the life of celebrated Marathi Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Shraddha Kapoor plays the lead, with Randeep Hooda, Anant Joshi and Nana Patekar also part of the cast. The film traces Vithabai’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a major figure in Maharashtra’s folk theatre tradition.

Release Date: December 4, 2026.

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3. The Confession of Mary

Poster Of The Confession of Mary
Poster Of The Confession of Mary Photo: IMDb
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Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, the film is based on the 1966 murder of Mariyakkutty, a Catholic woman whose death led to a priest being accused and sentenced to death before he was eventually acquitted. Nana Patekar stars alongside Adil Hussain, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gautam Rode and others. The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

4. Kuku Ki Kundali

Poster Of Kuku Ki Kundali
Poster Of Kuku Ki Kundali Photo: IMDb
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Sharan Sharma’s film brings Nana Patekar together with Bhuvan Bam and Wamiqa Gabbi. It revolves around a romance that runs into trouble when a horoscope begins creating complications between the couple and their families. The project has an unusual premise and another intriguing cast combination, although its release details have not yet been announced.

Release Date: To be announced.

5. Vedanta

A Still Of Nana Patekar
A Still Of Nana Patekar Photo: Instagram
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Directed by Rajeshwar Pandey Raaj, Vedanta is another upcoming project featuring Nana Patekar. The film also stars Sandeepa Dhar, Vikrant Massey and Mukesh Tiwari. Details about its story and release plans remain limited for now, making it one of the lesser-known titles among Patekar’s remaining projects.

Release Date: To be announced.

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Nana Patekar’s death marks the end of a remarkable acting career, but these five films mean audiences will have more opportunities to encounter his work. Whether through the folk world of Eetha, the horror comedy of Shakti Shalini or the historical drama of The Confession of Mary, each project will now carry the added weight of being among his final appearances on screen.

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