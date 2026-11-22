Sangeetha had claimed that Vijay had assured her that his extramarital relationship would end, but he continued the same with no sign of remorse. She claimed to have been secluded from his professional and social life while Vijay, "Continued to travel abroad and attend public events with the said actress. The actress regularly posted photographs of these outings on social media. The respondent neither denied nor objected to these posts, thereby tacitly endorsing them.”