Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, continues its theatrical run. A trade report by Sacnilk said the film has crossed the ₹900 crore mark in India net collections. The film achieved this within 19 days of its release. The mythological epic has held strong at the box office, despite being slammed by critics. The film has been released in multiple languages and has drawn attention.