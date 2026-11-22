Ramayana: Part 1 has crossed the ₹900 crore mark in India net collections.
The film has been released in multiple languages.
Namit Malhotra produced Ramayana: Part 1.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, continues its theatrical run. A trade report by Sacnilk said the film has crossed the ₹900 crore mark in India net collections. The film achieved this within 19 days of its release. The mythological epic has held strong at the box office, despite being slammed by critics. The film has been released in multiple languages and has drawn attention.
Ramayana Day 17 India net collection details
According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 minted ₹27.40 crore on Day 17. 15,851 shows were screened nationwide. The Hindi version contributed the most. ₹20.25 crore was minted from 13,553 shows. The Malayalam version added ₹2.75 crore from 833 screenings, while the Tamil version of Ramayana collected ₹2 crore from 601 shows. The Kannada version collected ₹1.65 crore from 411 shows, while Telugu got ₹75 lakh from 448 screenings.
These earnings for Ramayana show that the cumulative India net collection has reportedly reached ₹906.90 crore. The domestic gross collection stands at ₹1,083.70 crore.
Talking about Ramayana, the movie has also continued to do well in the overseas market. It collected ₹10 crore on Day 17, and the overseas gross cumulative collection has reached ₹533 crore. Combined domestic and international earnings have brought the film's total to ₹1,616.70 crore. The average earnings recorded have also been ₹17,286 per show, according to the latest reports.