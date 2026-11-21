Taking it on X Trade expert, Taran Adarsh expects Ramayana to maintain its box-office momentum for another week, given the lack of major releases competing for screens. However, he pointed out that the film’s run could face a challenge from Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9, both scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 27. Their release is likely to split screen availability, show timings and audience footfalls.