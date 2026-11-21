Ramayana adds ₹16.30 crore in India net collections on Day 16.
The film’s worldwide gross reaches ₹1,574.60 crore after 16 days.
Ranbir Kapoor’s film crosses ₹650 crore in Hindi within 15 days.
Ramayana continued its box-office run on Friday, although its daily collections fell for a second consecutive day. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer added ₹16.30 crore in India net collections on Day 16, taking its domestic total to ₹880.05 crore. The film has also crossed the ₹1,500-crore mark worldwide, with overseas earnings contributing significantly to its overall total.
Ramayana box office collection Day 16
According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹16.30 crore net across 15,497 shows on Friday. The Hindi version contributed ₹12 crore from 13,322 shows, while Malayalam collected ₹1.75 crore. Tamil added ₹1.10 crore, Kannada ₹1 crore and Telugu ₹45 lakh.
The film’s India gross collection now stands at ₹1,051.60 crore, against its India net total of ₹880.05 crore. Overseas, it earned ₹8 crore on Day 16, taking its cumulative overseas gross to ₹523 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has consequently reached ₹1,574.60 crore. An estimated 756,652 tickets were sold on Friday, taking total ticket sales across its run to 35,651,737.
Ramayana opened with ₹64.85 crore on November 5 and saw a major jump during the Diwali period, collecting ₹107.50 crore on November 9. It earned ₹564.60 crore in its first eight days, followed by ₹299.15 crore between Days 9 and 15. On Thursday, Day 15, it collected ₹19.35 crore before Friday’s further dip.
Ramayana becomes second-fastest to cross ₹650 crore in Hindi
Produced by Namit Malhotra the film reached ₹650 crore in Hindi net collections within 15 days, making it the second-fastest film to hit the milestone. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge remains ahead, having crossed the mark in nine days. Pushpa 2 took 17 days, while Dhurandhar needed 23 days to reach the same figure.
Taking it on X Trade expert, Taran Adarsh expects Ramayana to maintain its box-office momentum for another week, given the lack of major releases competing for screens. However, he pointed out that the film’s run could face a challenge from Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9, both scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 27. Their release is likely to split screen availability, show timings and audience footfalls.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana. The ensemble also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and Kajal Aggarwal and Yash, the two-part adaptation will continue with its second instalment, scheduled for 2028.