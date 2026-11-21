AICWA seeks stronger security for Saif, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.
The association has submitted five demands to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
AICWA warns threats could disrupt Bollywood shoots and endanger lakhs of livelihoods.
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking him to provide better security for Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their families. The association has also sought tighter security at film shoots and public events, saying the recent threats against industry figures have put the safety of people working in Bollywood at risk.
The appeal, sent by AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, comes amid reports of threats against actors and a shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff in Juhu in October. A copy was also marked to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti.
AICWA Raises Concerns Over Bollywood Security
The association said the threats were creating an atmosphere of fear and could affect people who depend on the film industry for their livelihoods. Film productions employ technicians, junior artists, spot boys, and set workers, many of whom rely on daily assignments.
“The livelihood of lakhs of workers, technicians, artists and set workers is now at risk. If this continues, a lock will fall on Bollywood: shootings will stop completely, workers will lose their jobs and producers will suffer heavy losses,” the letter stated.
AICWA also claimed that gangsters had allegedly threatened actors and spoken about having 200 shooters at their disposal. It said Bollywood's visibility and contribution to the country's revenue made film personalities vulnerable to intimidation and extortion. The association compared the current atmosphere to the 1990s, when the underworld's influence over the film industry was a major concern.
Five Demands For The Maharashtra Government
AICWA's demands include stronger security for Saif, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan and their families, protection for film personalities and filmmakers in Mumbai, and adequate police deployment at shooting locations. It has also called for strict action against gangsters and their networks, a gangster-free Mumbai, and closer monitoring of press conferences and public events attended by celebrities.
“Bollywood must be able to move freely on Mumbai's streets, shoot and work without fear,” the letter added.
Saif Ali Khan Among Actors Facing Threats
The appeal follows an alleged death threat received by Saif. Mumbai Police is investigating a voice message reportedly sent in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, an accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. A police official told PTI that the authenticity of the threat was being verified.
“Actor Saif Ali Khan received a voice message on his phone in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, stating that he would meet the same fate as Baba Siddique,” the official was quoted as saying.
Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Diljit Dosanjh and Tusshar Kapoor have also reportedly been named in similar threats. Salman Khan has repeatedly received threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang over the alleged blackbuck poaching case.