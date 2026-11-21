The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking him to provide better security for Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their families. The association has also sought tighter security at film shoots and public events, saying the recent threats against industry figures have put the safety of people working in Bollywood at risk.