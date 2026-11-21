Kumar Kushagra smashed 117 off 102 balls against Nepal in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
The wicketkeeper-batter celebrated his century with a sword-style gesture inspired by Prabhas' Salaar
Fans compared Kushagra's celebration to Prabhas' iconic sword scenes from the movie
Kumar Kushagra grabbed plenty of attention during India A's clash against Nepal in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, but it was not just his batting that got fans talking. The young wicketkeeper-batter came up with a unique celebration after completing his century, leaving social media users drawing comparisons with a famous scene from Prabhas' blockbuster movie Salaar.
Kushagra, who played a crucial role in rescuing India A from an early batting collapse, celebrated his special milestone in style. His sword-inspired gesture towards the Indian dugout quickly became a talking point among cricket fans, with several users comparing it to the action sequences featuring Prabhas in the movie.
Kumar Kushagra's Sword-Style Celebration Reminds Fans of Prabhas' Salaar
The celebration came after Kushagra brought up his century against Nepal. Having reached the three-figure mark with a massive six, the 22-year-old put on a memorable show with his bat. He took the bat from behind his back, mimicking the movement of pulling out a sword from its sheath, before pointing it towards the Indian dugout.
The gesture immediately reminded fans of Prabhas' character and his signature sword-wielding moments in Salaar. A video of the celebration was shared on social media, where cricket enthusiasts began discussing the striking resemblance.
The celebration added an entertaining touch to what was already a memorable outing for the youngster. While centuries are often celebrated with raised bats and helmet gestures, Kushagra's unique approach certainly stood out.
Kumar Kushagra's Century Rescues India A Against Nepal
Coming into bat when India A were struggling at 42/3, Kushagra showed tremendous composure and joined forces with captain Tilak Varma to rebuild the innings. The duo stitched together a magnificent 206-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
Kushagra eventually scored 117 off 102 deliveries, including 10 boundaries and five sixes. Tilak also registered a century, scoring 107 off 113 balls, as India A posted an imposing 332/9 in 50 overs.
India A eventually bowled Nepal out for just 26 runs to secure a massive 306-run victory. However, alongside his match-winning contribution, Kushagra's Prabhas-style celebration became one of the most talked-about moments of the contest.