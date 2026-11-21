IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: India will resume Day 3 at 159/1. Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) and KL Rahul gave the visitors a dream start with a 130-run opening partnership. Now, Rahul (52*) and Devdutt Padikkal (16*) will resume proceedings as India look to go big and take a decisive lead against New Zealand. Follow the live score, ball-by-ball commentary, and latest updates from the match

KL Rahul will play a crucial role as India look to take the lead against New Zealand on Day 3 of the 1st Test in Wellington on Saturday, November 21.

KL Rahul will play a crucial role as India look to take the lead against New Zealand on Day 3 of the 1st Test in Wellington on Saturday, November 21. | Photo: X/BCCI

India vs New Zealand Live Score: India resume Day 3 at 159/1. Trailing by 209 runs, the visitors will aim to take the lead and put pressure on New Zealand. Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) and KL Rahul (52*) gave India a dream start with a 130-run opening partnership. Despite Jaiswal's dismissal, Rahul stood firm alongside Devdutt Padikkal, who will look to cement his spot at No. 3. Having posted 368 in their first innings, New Zealand will look to strike early and bowl India out before stumps to secure a vital first-innings lead. Follow the live score, ball-by-ball commentary, and latest updates from the match.

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