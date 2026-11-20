The ICJ has found Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya during the 2017 military operations in Rakhine State.
The Rohingya genocide verdict offers legal reasoning relevant to the South Africa vs Israel case over alleged genocide in Gaza, but does not decide that case.
The ICJ ruling could inform the legal arguments in Ukraine's case against Russia, but does not establish Russian responsibility for genocide.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations' highest court, has found Myanmar responsible for committing genocide against the Rohingya, marking the first time the court has held a state directly responsible for the crime. In a 9-6 majority judgment delivered on November 19, the court ruled that the Myanmar military's 2017 operations in northern Rakhine State were intended to destroy a substantial part of the predominantly Muslim ethnic minority.
The judgment is significant beyond Myanmar because the ICJ is also examining allegations involving the 1948 Genocide Convention in South Africa's case against Israel over Gaza and Ukraine's proceedings against Russia. While the Myanmar ruling could influence how judges assess evidence, genocidal intent and state responsibility in these disputes, it does not establish a binding precedent for either case. Under Article 59 of the ICJ Statute, a judgment is binding only on the parties involved and in respect of that particular case, although its legal reasoning can carry persuasive weight in subsequent proceedings. Each case involves different legal questions and evidence.
The ruling also raises a more immediate question: whether legal recognition will translate into accountability and a safe return home for the displaced Rohingya.
How the ICJ established genocide against the Rohingya
The case began on November 11, 2019, when The Gambia instituted proceedings against Myanmar, alleging violations of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. It argued that Myanmar's military operations against the Rohingya in 2017 constituted genocide.
The crackdown followed attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) on security posts in August 2017. Myanmar's military subsequently launched clearance operations involving mass killings, rape and other sexual violence, torture and the destruction of villages. The ICJ accepted an estimate that at least 10,000 Rohingya were killed during the clearance operations. More than 730,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh. Around 1.2 million Rohingya refugees now live in the country, according to Reuters.
Under Article II of the Genocide Convention, genocide involves prohibited acts committed with the specific intent to destroy a protected national, ethnic, racial or religious group, in whole or in part. The ICJ found that Myanmar committed three of the five acts listed in the Convention: killing Rohingya, causing serious bodily or mental harm, and imposing measures intended to prevent births.
In July 2022, the court rejected Myanmar's preliminary objections and confirmed its jurisdiction. Following hearings on the merits in January 2026, it delivered its final judgment on November 19.
The court concluded that "the only reasonable inference that can explain Myanmar's actions is an intention to destroy a substantial part of the protected group, namely the Rohingya population in northern Rakhine State". In reaching this conclusion, it assessed the evidence collectively, including the scale and pattern of killings, sexual violence, attacks on civilians and destruction of Rohingya villages. The ruling was not unanimous. Six judges dissented from the finding of genocide, questioning whether the evidence established the specific intention to destroy the Rohingya to the standard required under the Convention. Their disagreement highlights the difficulty of establishing genocidal intent, despite the gravity of the violence documented in the case.
The court also found that Myanmar had failed to prevent acts likely to constitute genocide by non-Rohingya civilians who participated in attacks alongside its security forces. Although it could not conclusively establish whether those civilians themselves possessed genocidal intent, it found that Myanmar knew, or should have known, of the serious risk of genocide and failed to take available measures to prevent it. The court separately found that Myanmar had failed to punish genocide and enact the necessary domestic legislation. It also found that Myanmar had violated a 2020 provisional order requiring it to preserve evidence related to the genocide allegations. However, it rejected The Gambia's claim that Myanmar had directly and publicly incited genocide through private persons.
The court ordered Myanmar to investigate and, where warranted, prosecute suspected perpetrators, enact legislation to meet its obligations under the Convention and prevent similar violations. It also ordered restitution, including safe, voluntary and dignified return for displaced Rohingya, family reunification, the return or replacement of lost or damaged property, and protection against discrimination and persecution. Myanmar must compensate victims for damage not addressed through restitution and submit a report on reparation to the court within two years.
Reacting to the judgment, Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said: "Genocide. This is the unequivocal finding of the ICJ. After years of denial, impunity and suppression of truth, this ruling is a historic and authoritative recognition of the atrocities committed against the Rohingya and a rare moment of justice for survivors, victims and their families."
What does the ruling mean for Israel's Gaza genocide case?
South Africa instituted proceedings against Israel in December 2023, accusing it of violating the Genocide Convention through its military operations in Gaza following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. Israel has rejected the allegations, maintaining that its campaign is directed against Hamas and not Palestinians as a group.
The Myanmar judgment could influence how the ICJ examines genocidal intent in the Gaza case. In Myanmar, the court assessed the totality of evidence, including the scale and pattern of violence, sexual assaults, attacks on children and the destruction of villages. It rejected the argument that the operations were genuine counter-insurgency measures, finding that the treatment of civilians was inconsistent with that explanation.
This reasoning could be relevant to Israel's argument that its campaign is directed against Hamas. But a military objective does not automatically exclude genocidal intent. The ICJ will have to assess the evidence in the Gaza case independently, including military conduct, official statements and the treatment of civilians.
Since January 2024, the ICJ has issued provisional measures in South Africa's case, with further orders in March and May. It found that some of the rights claimed under the Genocide Convention were plausible and faced a real and imminent risk of irreparable prejudice. The measures, which included preventing prohibited acts, addressing incitement and facilitating humanitarian assistance, were not a final finding that genocide had occurred.
Israel submitted its Counter-Memorial in March 2026, raising objections to the court's jurisdiction and the admissibility of the application. South Africa must file its Reply by November 22, 2027, while Israel has until May 22, 2029, to submit its Rejoinder. Oxford international law professor Janina Dill described the Myanmar judgment as "very instructive" for the court's other pending genocide cases, including South Africa's case against Israel, in a statement quoted by The Washington Post. The Gaza case, however, will be decided on its own evidence.
Why the Russia-Ukraine case is legally different
The Russia-Ukraine proceedings also concern the Genocide Convention, but address a different legal dispute. Ukraine approached the ICJ in February 2022 after Russian President Vladimir Putin cited alleged genocide in Donetsk and Luhansk to justify the invasion. Kyiv asked the court to declare that there was no credible evidence that Ukraine had committed genocide. In February 2024, the ICJ retained jurisdiction over that request but rejected jurisdiction over Ukraine's claims that Russia's use of force and recognition of the separatist territories violated the Convention.
Russia's November 2024 Counter-Memorial also included counterclaims against Ukraine, which the ICJ declared admissible in December 2025. The court has since extended the deadlines for Ukraine's Reply to March 8, 2027, and Russia's Rejoinder to June 8, 2028.
The Myanmar judgment may offer persuasive guidance on genocidal intent and state responsibility, but its relevance to Ukraine's proceedings is more limited than in the Gaza case.
Can the ICJ enforce its judgment?
The ruling is binding on Myanmar and cannot be appealed, but the ICJ has no independent enforcement mechanism. Under Article 94 of the UN Charter, The Gambia can approach the UN Security Council if Myanmar fails to comply. Enforcement could still be obstructed by political disagreements and the veto powers of permanent members. The ICJ cannot prosecute individuals; that would require separate criminal proceedings before a competent court.
For the Rohingya, the gap between legal recognition and practical justice remains significant. In its November 20 report, Al Jazeera reported refugee Umme Ruman saying: "I celebrated with tears of joy because, for the first time, the world acknowledged what happened to us."
Another refugee, Nurul Amin, said: "We are hoping this judgement will lead to something more – that we will finally be able to return home with our rights and dignity."
The ICJ did not order blanket citizenship restoration for the Rohingya, but its restitution measures require protection against discrimination, including in access to citizenship.
The judgment establishes Myanmar's responsibility, but its implementation remains uncertain. For the Gaza and Ukraine cases, it offers legal guidance rather than an automatic verdict. For the Rohingya, the test is whether recognition of genocide leads to accountability, restored rights and a safe return home.