The court also found that Myanmar had failed to prevent acts likely to constitute genocide by non-Rohingya civilians who participated in attacks alongside its security forces. Although it could not conclusively establish whether those civilians themselves possessed genocidal intent, it found that Myanmar knew, or should have known, of the serious risk of genocide and failed to take available measures to prevent it. The court separately found that Myanmar had failed to punish genocide and enact the necessary domestic legislation. It also found that Myanmar had violated a 2020 provisional order requiring it to preserve evidence related to the genocide allegations. However, it rejected The Gambia's claim that Myanmar had directly and publicly incited genocide through private persons.