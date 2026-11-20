Rahul Gandhi has supported maintaining strong strategic and defence ties with Israel.
Speaking at the University of Chicago, Gandhi condemned both the October 7 attacks and the killing of civilians in Gaza.
He criticised India's diminishing role in global diplomatic discussions.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has said India should maintain strong strategic ties with Israel, including defence cooperation, but must also speak out against its actions in Gaza. He argued that India's foreign policy should be guided by its own national interests and should not be dictated or constrained by other countries.
Speaking at the University of Chicago in Illinois on Wednesday, during an interaction with political science professor Robert Pape on “The Iran War & India's Role in The World”, Gandhi said India's relationship with Israel was important but should not prevent New Delhi from expressing its position on international developments.
“We have good relations with Israel, and we buy weapons from them. But we are a much bigger country, with a population of 1.5 billion, and our foreign policy should be based on what is good for us, not on what is good for others. I fully support maintaining good relations with Israel. However, India must play its role on the global stage and demonstrate its influence. That should not be constrained by anyone,” Gandhi said.
He condemned both the October 7 attacks and Israel's military actions in Gaza, arguing that one act of violence could not justify another.
“I condemn what happened in October and that was absolutely horrible. But I also condemn what Israel has done in Gaza,” he said.
India Must Not Be Constrained
Sharing excerpts from the interaction on X, Gandhi reiterated that India's strategic relationship with Israel should not come at the cost of speaking out on Gaza. He said the country needed to assert its position independently on the global stage.
“India's foreign policy must be guided by what is good for India. I support a strong relationship with Israel. We have strategic interests, including buying the best weapons for our armed forces. But that cannot mean silence on Gaza. I condemn the October 7th attacks and the killing of innocent people. I also condemn what Israel has done in Gaza. One wrong cannot justify another,” he wrote.
Emphasising India's size and international standing, Gandhi said no major power should prevent the country from playing an active role in global affairs.
“No country - Israel, USA, Russia or China - should hold us back from playing our rightful role on the global stage. India must stand for what it believes in,” he said.
Gandhi also recalled India's traditional approach to international relations, saying the country had maintained partnerships with other nations while retaining an independent understanding of geopolitics.
“India has always had a very sophisticated understanding of geopolitics. We had partnerships, we had relationships, but we had a mind of our own,” he said.
(With ANI Inputs)