Indira Gandhi’s 42nd Death Anniversary: Rahul, Priyanka Pay Tribute, Jairam Ramesh Shares Rare Photo With Patel

Two Indians both indomitable and resolute. Both shaped sub-continental geography and history. Today, we celebrate the 151st birth anniversary of a key architect of India’s freedom and who, made India’s unity a living reality. He was also to inspire the White Revolution that came decades later. Today, we also mark the 42nd death anniversary of a most courageous and consequential personality who made a free India strong as a nuclear and space power and catalysed the Green Revolution during her lifetime. This picture taken in early November 1947 in New Delhi during a function hosted by the Prime Minister for delegates to the Asian Regional Conference of the International Labour Organisation shows a 30-year old Indira Gandhi greeting the 72-year old Deputy Prime Minister. Distorians cannot erase the profound respect and admiration that Indira Gandhi had for Sardar Patel and she spoke from her heart on the occasion of his birth centenary. And Sardar Patel’s was the only statue of a living person that Nehru himself unveiled in Godhra on Feb 13, 1949.