Jairam Ramesh Targets SIR Over Goa Voter Deletions, Seeks Rollback Of Electoral Roll Exercise

Ramesh said the Goa Chief Electoral Officer had approached the Election Commission of India eight times in seven days to restore 97 names removed by the ECINet software. He also said Electoral Registration Officers had verified the voters’ eligibility and that EROs and other electoral officers faced limits on access to ECINet. He then cited objections from Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The Indian Express findings he referred to said the two commissioners raised objections 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders tied to the SIR process.