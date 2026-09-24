PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Greater Noida Bus Fire, Announces Ex Gratia

Expressed deep grief over the fatal Greater Noida bus fire.
Announced ₹2 lakh compensation for families of the deceased.
Provided ₹50,000 assistance for each injured person.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus fire in Greater Noida and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.
Nine passengers were killed when a bus travelling from Delhi to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Wednesday night.
"Distressed to hear about the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy on a bus in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured," Modi said in a post on X.
He said an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).