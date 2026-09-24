Tripura To Use Unutilised Tea Cultivation Areas For Industrial, Tourism-Related Projects: CM

Tripura plans to utilize unused tea cultivation areas for industrial and tourism-related projects to boost economic development.
The initiative aims to attract investments, create new job opportunities, and improve infrastructure in the region.
The strategy seeks to diversify land use beyond traditional tea production without disrupting active plantations.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said his government is planning to use the unutilised tea cultivation areas for industrial and tourism-related projects in the northeastern state.
A total of 12,832 hectare was allotted by the government for tea cultivation, but only around 6,000 hectare is currently being utilised for the purpose, officials said.
“Due to a peaceful atmosphere, many entrepreneurs are keen to invest in various industrial and tourism-related projects in the state, but land has been a major challenge,” Saha said at an event in West Tripura district.
“To tide over this challenge, the government plans to use the unutilised land for tea cultivation to give more plots for setting up industry or tourism-related projects. The state cabinet has already cleared the proposal,” the CM said.
Referring to the business conclave held in July, Saha said over 1,200 delegates from outside the state had participated in the event.
“Many investors are approaching the government for land to set up their ventures, from tourism projects to medical colleges and super-speciality hospitals…” he said.
Asserting that the state’s medical sector witnessed a massive change over the years, Saha also said the government plans to introduce super-speciality courses in Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP hospital.
“Recently, the National Medical Commission approved inclusion of 100 more MBBS seats for AGMC & GBP hospital, taking the total number to 250. We are looking to introduce super-speciality courses there,” the chief minister said.