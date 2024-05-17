National

Will Convene Meeting Of Edu Dept: Tripura CM On Poor Performance Of Students In CBSE Exams

A total of 125 state-run schools were rechristened as Vidyajyoti Schools in 2019 and the CBSE curriculum was introduced in them to provide "better education" to the students.

Manik Saha to hold a meeting with Edu Dept on the performance of student in CBSE exams
info_icon

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said he would convene a meeting with officials of the Education Department on the performance of state-run Vidyajyoti Schools in CBSE exams.

While 61 percent of students cleared the CBSE class 10 examinations, 59 per cent of students were successful in the class 12 exams this year.

"I heard about the results of the Vidyajyoti Schools... I have gathered all the information about the results. I will soon convene a meeting of the Education Department to check the reason behind the results. Everything will be sorted out," Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio, said on the sidelines of a programme.

Meanwhile, the RSS-affiliated ABVP said that the performance of only a few Vidyajyoti Schools was being highlighted in the press.

"This is not the true picture. Many Vidyajyoti Schools did fairly well. We have started gathering all the data regarding the results. If there is any issue, we will talk to the authorities because we are committed to the cause of the students," ABVP state secretary Sanjit Saha said.

On Thursday, the CPI(M)-backed SFI gheraoed the Education Department's headquarters Siksha Bhavan over the poor performance of students.

