YSRCP Protests Against Andhra Pradesh Government’s Alleged Move To Privatise Medical Colleges

YSRCP stages protests across all 175 constituencies against the alleged privatisation of government medical colleges.
The party says the move threatens affordable medical education and public healthcare access for poor students.
TDP government defends its PPP model, citing faster execution and improved healthcare infrastructure.
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday staged protests across Andhra Pradesh opposing what it says is the state government’s plan to privatise government medical colleges under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, PTI reported.
Party organisers said demonstrations were held in all 175 Assembly constituencies alongside a one-crore signature campaign urging the government to withdraw the alleged decision.
The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party claimed the proposal “threatens affordable medical education for poor students and deprives the underprivileged of multi-speciality healthcare access under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.”
“We have launched statewide protests today opposing the NDA coalition government’s disastrous move to privatise government medical colleges, which threatens affordable education and public healthcare,” said YSRCP in a release.
The opposition noted that under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure as chief minister, 17 medical colleges were established — five inaugurated with admissions and the institutions at Pulivendula and Paderu nearing completion.
The TDP-led government has said its decision to bring ten upcoming medical colleges under the PPP framework is aimed at quicker implementation and wider healthcare reach. It maintains the approach addresses long-standing gaps in medical education and health infrastructure across the state.
By involving private partners in construction, equipment supply, and operations and maintenance, the government says it can accelerate completion while ensuring continuity of quality clinical services, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)