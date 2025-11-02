Ex-CJI Ramana Alleges Cases Against Family Filed To ‘Intimidate’ Him

Ramana, who hails from Andhra Pradesh and has deep roots in the region, positioned himself as a vocal supporter of the farmers' cause. "Present-day Amaravati owes its existence to the resilience of the farmers of this region. The city survives on the back of the farmers' struggle, one of the longest in southern India," he said, saluting their unyielding spirit. He lamented the lack of recognition from media and politicians: "Rarely the media or any politician ever spoken the truth or given real credit as to how the capital of Amaravati survived and sustained