Asian Games 2026: Haryana CM Extends Heartfelt Congratulations To Shooting Gold Medalists Suruchi And Kamaljeet

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PTI
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Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won India's first gold medal at this year's Asian Games, piping South Korea in the final of 10m air pistol mixed team event

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Asian Games 10m air pistol Suruchi Singh, left, and Kamaljeet celebrate after winning Gold medal
India’s Suruchi Singh, left, and Kamaljeet celebrate after winning Gold medal in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Summary of this article

  • Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won Gold medal in 10m air pistol mixed team event

  • They shot 484.6 in the final and finished ahead of South Korean pair of Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo

  • Haryana CM congratulated both Haryana-based athletes on their achievement and making their nation and state proud

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday congratulated Indian shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet, who fired their way to the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games in Japan.

The 'dhakad' (strong) players have made the nation proud, he said.

Congratulating both the shooters who hail from Haryana, Saini, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations from the depths of my heart to Suruchi from Jhajjar and Kamaljeet from Rewari for winning the gold medal for the country in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games-2026".

He also said entire Haryana takes pride in this splendid achievement of the both.

The Indian quartet of Machettira Poovamma, Vishal Thennarasu, Ramraj Vithya and Thekkinalil Manu won a silver medal in the 4x400m event - | Photo: X/AFIIndia
Asian Games Highlights, Day 6: Team India Wins Silver In 4x400m Relay; Seema Kumari Bags Bronze In Women's 10,000m

By Minal Tomar

Kamaljeet and Suruchi shot a total of 484.6 in the final in which the top four pairs qualify for the medal round. They were followed by South Korea's Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo (478.0) in second place. The Koreans were 6.6 behind Kamaljeet and Suruchi, which showed the Indian pair's dominance in the final.

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