Asian Games Live Updates, Day 6: Rowing, Shooting, Athletics Lead India's Medal Chances; TT, Kabbadi Anchor Campaign

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 6: Check real-time updates of India's campaign on the sixth day of the Asiad at Aichi-Nagoya Japan as India's Kabdaddi, Table Tennis, Squash teams will be in action along with Athletics kicking-off

Welcome to the live coverage of India's Asian Games 2026 campaign on Day 6. India face a medal-heavy Thursday in Aichi-Nagoya, with rowing set to open the day's action. Balraj Panwar contests the men's single sculls final, while Satnam Singh and Salman Khan compete in the double sculls final — both medal events from 5:10 am IST. More rowing finals follow, including the women's four, lightweight double sculls and men's quadruple sculls. Wushu star Roshibina Devi, already assured of a medal, takes on China's Zhang Xiaoyu for gold in the women's 60kg final at 6:10 am. Shooting offers further chances in the men's 10m air pistol team and individual finals, alongside the mixed skeet team event. Athletics sees Asha Ilango and Niharika Vashisht in the triple jump final, Seema in the 10000m, and heptathlon and sprint action for Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh. Table tennis pair Diya Chitale-Yashaswini Ghorpade face Iran in women's doubles Round 2, India's squash contingent continue their knockout run, and both kabaddi teams look to close out the preliminary round unbeaten ahead of Friday's semi-finals.

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