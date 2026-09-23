Why Two Election Commissioners Objected To SIR Exercises Under Gyanesh Kumar

Two of the three Election Commissioners — Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi — have formally objected at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders taken by the Election Commission, according to an investigation by The Indian Express. The objections, which included concerns over voter registration, deletion and restoration of names and access to electoral-roll data, were made on record and, in several instances, the two Commissioners said the decisions had been taken without their knowledge.