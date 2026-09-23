Zelenskyy Urges India to Stop Buying Russian Oil, Says Trade Could Help End Ukraine War

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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The Ukrainian president says Russia depends on India, China and Turkey for energy trade as Trump signs new Russia sanctions law.

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Zelensky India Russian oil, Zelensky urges India stop Russian oil
PM Modi with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during G7 summit in Hiroshima in May 2023. Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Zelensky has urged India to stop buying Russian oil, saying Moscow depends on the country for its economic growth.

  • He said ending energy trade with India, China and Turkey could force Russia to stop fighting the Ukraine war.

  • His comments came after Trump signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for an end to India’s oil trade with Russia, saying Moscow’s economy depends heavily on countries including India, China and Turkey for its economic growth.

Zelenskyy made the remarks days after US President Donald Trump signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law. The legislation gives Trump the power to impose tariffs on major Russian oil buyers, including India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan. According to Hindustan Times, Zelenskyy hopes the new sanctions measures will increase pressure on Russia to end the war.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Zelenskyy said: “Russia is basing its economy on India, sometimes Turkey and China. And it is obvious if these guys stop their energy trade with Russia, then it (Russia) will have to stop fighting the war."

Hindustan Times reported that Turkey has cut back on imports after Ukrainian drone attacks disrupted supply.

Turkey is one of the major buyers of CPC Blend, Kazakh KEBCO and Urals oil grades.

Zelenskyy also said he hoped the legislation signed by Trump would help put pressure on Russia to end the conflict. “I hope that we will end this (Russia-Ukraine war) and President Trump will help us to end this war. We need to do this as soon as possible, before winter, better before winter,” he said in a media interaction on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

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