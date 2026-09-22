Odisha: 3 Arrested After Couple Assaulted, Harassed In Dhenkanal; Video Surfaces

Three men have been arrested after a young couple was allegedly stopped, assaulted and harassed on a road leading to Kapilash in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district.
A video circulating online appears to show several people surrounding the couple, with the man being assaulted and the woman pleading with the group to let them go.
Police are investigating the sequence of events and circumstances that led to the confrontation, while the case has drawn attention after a similar video surfaced from Bihar’s Jamui.
A video purportedly showing a young couple being assaulted and harassed by a group of people in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district has surfaced on social media, days after a separate incident involving the alleged harassment of two minors in Bihar’s Jamui triggered outrage.
The Odisha incident reportedly took place on a road leading towards Kapilash, a popular tourist destination in Dhenkanal. The couple had travelled to the area on a motorcycle when they were allegedly stopped by a group of people.
Footage circulating online appears to show several people surrounding the couple. The young man is seen being assaulted, while some men appear to behave inappropriately towards the woman. The woman can be heard repeatedly pleading with the group to let them go.
The circumstances that led to the confrontation remain unclear. It has not yet been established why the couple was stopped, whether they knew the people involved or whether there had been any dispute before the video was recorded.
Three Arrested, Police Probe Underway
Pratap Dalei, inspector-in-charge of Gondia police station, told NDTV that three people had been arrested in connection with the incident.
The arrested men were identified as Saroj Nayak, 41, Samir Nayak, 37, and Sangram Rath.
“We are investigating the entire sequence of events that led to the dispute,” Dalei said.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the events preceding the confrontation.
Odisha Incident Comes Days After Jamui Case
The Dhenkanal incident comes days after an alleged assault and harassment of a minor boy and girl in Bihar’s Jamui district.
Jamui Police on Monday arrested three people and launched a search for others allegedly involved in the incident, which reportedly took place on the evening of September 19.
Jamui Superintendent of Police Bishwajeet Dayal said a Special Investigation Team headed by a woman police officer had been formed to identify and arrest all those allegedly involved.
Both cases have drawn attention after videos purportedly showing the incidents circulated online, though the circumstances and sequence of events in each case remain subject to police investigation.