MLC Polls For Five Seats In Maharashtra On Oct 23

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PTI
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ECI announces biennial elections for Graduate and Teachers' constituencies, with votes to be counted on October 27

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Mahayuti alliance sweeps 11 seat MLC polls Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • The elections cover three Graduate seats (Aurangabad, Pune, and Nagpur) and two Teachers' seats (Amravati and Pune).

  • Polling is scheduled for October 23, with vote counting to take place on October 27.

  • The polls are being held to fill vacancies arising from the retirement of sitting members whose terms end on December 6.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced biennial elections to five seats in the 78-member Maharashtra Legislative Council on October 23.

Votes will be counted on October 27, and the entire election process will be completed by October 31, the poll panel said.

The elections are being held to fill vacancies arising from the retirement of sitting members on December 6, 2026.

The seats going to the polls comprise three Graduates' constituencies—Aurangabad Division, Pune Division, and Nagpur Division—and two Teachers' constituencies—Amravati Division and Pune Division.

The five retiring members are Chavan Satish Bhanudasrao (Aurangabad Graduates' seat), Arun Ganpati Lad (Pune Graduates' seat), Abhijit Govindrao Wanjari (Nagpur Graduates' seat), Sarnaik Kiran Ramrao (Amravati Teachers' constituency), and Jayant Dinkar Aasgavkar (Pune Teachers' constituency).

The poll notification will be issued on September 29. The last date for filing nominations is October 6 and for scrutiny of nominations is October 7.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination till October 9.

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