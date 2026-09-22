Asian Games 2026: SAI Steps In To Help Indian Athletes Amid Logistical Issues In Japan

P
PTI
Published at:

The Sports Authority of India will provide accommodation and transport after Asian Games organizing committee's fails to meet the expectations

image Prefer on Google
Sports Authority of India
Sports Authority of India Allows Non-residential Athletes To Train In National Centre of Excellence Photo: Screen grab
Summary of this article

  • The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will provide accommodation and transport to Indian athletes in Japan.

  • Many Indian athletes have failed to get proper accommodation and transport from the Asian Games Organizing Committee.

  • SAI has set up a help desk at the airport to provide support and guidance to Indian athletes arriving in Japan

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday said it has strengthened the on-ground support for Indian athletes competing at the Asian Games in Japan by arranging transport facilities for shooters and rooms for coaches and support staff who could not be accommodated by the Organising Committee.

Among other measures, the SAI said it has also arranged cars to enable medical teams to move efficiently between competition venues and provide timely assistance to athletes.

"A dedicated Reception and Assistance Team, comprising representatives from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), SAI and the Embassy of India in Japan, has been deployed at the airport to welcome arriving athletes, coaches and support staff," the SAI said in a press release.

The desk's brief is to assist with arrival formalities, and provide refreshments and guidance for onward travel to Games venues and accommodation.

The shooting venue, located at Toyota city in the Aichi prefecture, is over 75km from Nagoya.

There have been reports of shooters not getting on-time transport services from the local organising committee disturbing their training and competition schedule.

Related Content
Gold Medalist team India stands for their national anthem on the podium after beating team Sri Lanka in the women's gold medal T20 cricket game at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
India's captain Shreyas Iyer, second right, shakes hand with Afghanistan players after winning in the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
Quimcy Dsouza Playing Teqball - | Photo: X/sai_media
Lovlina Borgohain in action at Toko Olympics 2020. - X | Lovlina Borgohain

"Transport services (have been) provided to support Indian shooters - travel to and from competition venues," the SAI said.

"Rooms have been arranged for coaches and support staff who could not be accommodated by the Organising Committee due to limited availability," it added.

Athletics representative image. - File Photo
What Is The SRY Gene Test And Why Has AFI Made It Mandatory From 2027? Explained

By Outlook Sports Desk

The Games organisers have faced international criticism for the logistical chaos that gripped the Games before the opening ceremony with several athletes, including those from India, complaining about lengthy delays in getting accommodation.

In addition, there have also been complaints about lack of refreshments for the waiting athletes, some of whom even slept on floor after tiring journeys.

The SAI said the 501-strong Indian athletes' contingent will be supported in every possible way. Earlier, the Sports Ministry had said that diaspora's support has also been sought in managing the lodging crisis and a lot of them have offered help.

"Working closely with the IOA, the Embassy of India and the Games Organising Committee, SAI is ensuring coordinated logistical, medical and operational support for the Indian contingent, enabling athletes to remain focused on their sporting commitments throughout the Games," the body stated.

India won 106 medals in the previous edition of the Games

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories