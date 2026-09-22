Asian Games 2026: Sakshi Chaudhary Sends Aira Villegas Home With Dominant 5-0 Win

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Sakshi Chaudhary, India's boxer in Women's 51 kg trounced Filipino Aria Villegas 5-0 to enter pre-quarterfinals

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Summary of this article

  • India's Sakshi Chaudhary defeated Philippines Aria Villegas in 51kg category

  • She moved down from 54kgs to 51kgs earlier this year and won gold at 2026 Commonwealth Games

  • She will now play in pre quarterfinals

Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary pulled off an upset by out-punching Paris Olympics bronze-medallist Aira Villegas of the Philippines 5-0 to storm into the women's 51kg pre-quarterfinals at the Asian Games here at Nishio Gymnasium on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Bhiwani boxer used her height advantage and long reach quite well to keep Villegas at bay from the outset.

After a cagey start by both boxers, Sakshi employed the jab to control the proceedings throughout the round-of-32 bout.

She upped the tempo in the second round, unleashing a flurry of punches as Villegas struggled to cope with her pace and movement.

The Filipino southpaw landed a couple of stinging left hooks on the counter and threw a flurry of punches in the final round, but it was too little too late as all five judges awarded Sakshi a perfect 10 in every round.

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Sakshi's win continues her impressive run in the 51kg category.

She moved down from 54kg in May and defeated two-time world champion and previous edition's bronze-medallist Nikhat Zareen in the selection trial.

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A former junior and youth world champion, Sakshi went on to win gold at the Commonwealth Games last month.

Later in the day, CWG silver-medallist Jadumani Singh (55kg) will begin his campaign against Nepal's Chandra Bahadur Thapa.

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