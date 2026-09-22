Star Bollywood Actor Sponsors Rifle For Meghana Sajjanar After Learning About Her Struggle

Ayushmann Khurrana sponsored a rifle for Indian shooter Meghana Sajjanar after learning about her equipment struggles
Sajjanar said the rifle helped level the playing field, allowing her to train and compete without compromise
Sajjanar has enjoyed major success, including Asian Championship gold and bronze medals at the World Championships
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has stepped forward to support Indian shooter Meghana Sajjanar by sponsoring a rifle after learning about her struggles with accessing high-quality equipment. Sajjanar, an Asian Championship gold medallist, had been working towards competing at the highest level but faced difficulties in securing the equipment required for international competition.
Khurrana, who had never met the shooter before learning about her journey, decided to help after coming across an article highlighting her challenges. The support gave Meghana Sajjanar access to world-class equipment and allowed her to prepare without compromising on her training.
How Ayushmann Khurrana’s Support Helped Sajjanar
Sajjanar recently revealed the story behind Khurrana’s gesture while thanking the actor on social media. Reflecting on the impact of the rifle, she wrote, “He didn't know me. We had never met. He just wanted to see an Indian athlete win on the global stage. That rifle levelled the playing field for me, allowing me to train without compromise, take on the best in the world, and achieve what I have today.”
According to reports, Sajjanar had been trying to make the jump to the international level when equipment became a major hurdle. Khurrana’s intervention allowed her to obtain the rifle she needed for her training and competitions.
Meghana Sajjanar’s Recent Achievements
The support has come at a significant stage of Sajjanar’s career. She recently won a gold medal in the team event and an individual bronze in the 10m air rifle category at the Asian Championship at New Delhi’s Karni Singh Shooting Range. She has also previously won bronze medals at the 2022 and 2025 World Championships.
Sajjanar’s journey has also drawn attention for her achievements while balancing motherhood. Earlier this year, she won an individual bronze and team gold at the Asian Shooting Championship while eight months pregnant.
The rifle sponsorship has added another chapter to her journey, with Sajjanar crediting the equipment for helping her compete without the limitations she had previously faced.