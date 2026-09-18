Asian Games Opening Ceremony: Live Streaming, Flag Bearers, Performers, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Marking the official commencement of the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, the opening ceremony is set for Saturday, September 19.
Hosted at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium, the event will feature two prominent Indian competitors leading the contingent as flag-bearers: multi-Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and double Asian Games gold-medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor.
Despite multiple accommodation issues, a total of 45 countries are participating in the games with thousands of athletes, making this event one of the largest in the history of the competition.
All You Need To Know About The Asian Games Opening Ceremony
When And Where Will The Asian Games Opening Ceremony Take Place?
The Asian Games opening ceremony will take place at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday, September 19.
What Time Will The Asian Games Opening Ceremony Begin?
The Asian Games opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The Asian Games Opening Ceremony?
The Asian Games opening ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.
How Can Fans Watch The Asian Games Opening Ceremony Online In India?
The Asian Games opening ceremony will be streamed live in India on the Sonyliv app from 2:30 PM onwards.
How Many Indian Athletes Are Participating In The Asian Games?
India will be represented by 499* athletes at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, which begins on September 19. The squad includes 267 male and 232 women athletes across 36 sports disciplines.