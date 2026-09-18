Asian games opening ceremony live streaming flag bearers performers schedule all you need to know

Asian Games Opening Ceremony: Live Streaming, Flag Bearers, Performers, Schedule - All You Need To Know

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 18 September 2026 3:30 pm Published at: 18 September 2026 2:37 pm Updated on:

Check everything about Asian Games Opening Ceremony set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on September 19: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online: Double Olympic medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker and defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor were on Friday named as India's flag-bearers for Asian Games opening ceremony here.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 18 September 2026 3:30 pm Published at: 18 September 2026 2:37 pm Updated on:

Double Olympic medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker and defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor | Photo: FILE