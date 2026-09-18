‘It Is Shocking’: India Batter Questions Naman Dhir’s Selection For West Indies Series

“There are many changes in the ODI team, of course, because the Asian Games is happening at the same time. But they have picked Naman Dhir. How is it possible? His domestic numbers are not convincing. Yes, he played a big knock in the Punjab league, and even for Mumbai Indians he has won some games, but it has been up and down. I have my doubts, and it is shocking,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel.