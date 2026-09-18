‘It Is Shocking’: India Batter Questions Naman Dhir’s Selection For West Indies Series

Hanuma Vihari said Naman Dhir’s domestic white-ball returns do not support his ODI call-up
Vihari acknowledged Dhir’s batting ability and his match-winning contributions for Mumbai Indians
India have named Dhir and Auqib Nabi in the ODI squad amid multiple changes across formats
Former India batter Hanuma Vihari has questioned Naman Dhir’s selection in the ODI squad, arguing that the 26-year-old’s domestic numbers do not justify his inclusion. Vihari acknowledged Dhir’s ability with the bat and his contributions for Mumbai Indians but said his performances have been inconsistent.
He also suggested that Dhir’s ability to bowl could have influenced the selectors, given the lack of bowling options among India’s top six.
Vihari’s comments come as Team India prepare to field multiple squads across formats over the next few weeks. The packed schedule overlaps with the Asian Games assignment and the home ODI series against the West Indies.
While a full-strength T20I side will be in action in Japan, Shubman Gill will captain the ODI team, which features replacements for several multi-format white-ball players. The national selection committee handed maiden ODI call-ups to Punjab all-rounder Naman Dhir and Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi.
Nabi recently earned a place in the Test squad as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah after a series of impressive domestic performances. Dhir, meanwhile, has limited experience in 50-over cricket. The Mumbai Indians player has featured in only 14 List A matches, scoring 351 runs and taking seven wickets.
Dhir grabbed headlines last week after smashing 173 off 64 balls for Amritsar Soormas against Mohali Kings in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League. The innings is the highest recorded score across state franchise leagues in the country.
Not A Consistent Performer
Questioning Dhir’s selection, Vihari pointed to his limited returns in domestic white-ball cricket.
“There are many changes in the ODI team, of course, because the Asian Games is happening at the same time. But they have picked Naman Dhir. How is it possible? His domestic numbers are not convincing. Yes, he played a big knock in the Punjab league, and even for Mumbai Indians he has won some games, but it has been up and down. I have my doubts, and it is shocking,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel.
“The only reason I can think of is that, yes, he is a good batter, but he can also bowl. In the ODI setup, there is no one in the top six who can bowl well. Jadeja has come back. But who else bowls in the top six? I think that is why they brought Naman Dhir,” he added.
India are scheduled to play the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and New Chandigarh between September 27 and October 3.
India Squad For West Indies Series
India's ODI Team: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (VC), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.
India's T20I Team: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.