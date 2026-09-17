Zimbabwe Vs Australia Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: Preview, When and Where To Watch

Australia will look to seal the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe when the two sides meet in Harare on September 18, after beating the hosts by 59 runs in the opening match.
Batting first in the series opener, Australia posted 294/8, with Matt Renshaw leading the way with 109 off 94 balls. It was his first century in the format.
Cooper Connolly also contributed with 51 off 46 balls, while Newman Nyamhuri was Zimbabwe’s standout bowler, claiming five wickets for 62 runs.
Zimbabwe were reduced to 62/4 before Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza revived the innings with a 98-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Ervine scored 59 off 60 balls, while Raza was dismissed for 57.
Zimbabwe’s lower order offered some resistance, but they were eventually bowled out for 235 in 45.1 overs. Nathan Ellis was Australia’s leading wicket-taker with five wickets.
Captain Mitchell Marsh will want his side to maintain the momentum and wrap up the series in the second ODI. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be aiming to level the series and take the contest into a decider.
Australia have dominated the head-to-head record between the two sides, winning 30 of their 34 encounters. Zimbabwe have won three matches, while one ended in a no-result.
All You Need To Know About Zimbabwe Vs Australia 2nd ODI
When And Where Will The Zimbabwe Vs Australia 2nd ODI Take Place?
The 2nd ODI match between Zimbabwe and Australia will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, September 18.
What Time Will The Zimbabwe Vs Australia 2nd ODI Begin?
The 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and Australia is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The Zimbabwe Vs Australia 2nd ODI?
The 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and Australia will not be telecast live in India.
How Can Fans Watch Zimbabwe Vs Australia 2nd ODI Online In India?
The 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and Australia will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website from 1:00 PM onwards.
Squads
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza(captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani(wk), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(captain), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(wk), Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett, Joel Davies, Oliver Peake