Corruption Hits Bangladesh Cricket, Former BPL Franchise Officials Punished For Breaching ICC’s Code

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) charged Md. Abdul Kayum Rashed and Md. Amin Khan on Thursday under the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code and provisionally suspended both former Bangladesh Premier League officials. Rashed was the former owner of Chattogram Royals in BPL 2024-25. Amin was a former team official with Durbar Rajshahi in BPL 2024-25 and then the Royals in 2025-26.