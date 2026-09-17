Corruption Hits Bangladesh Cricket, Former BPL Franchise Officials Punished For Breaching ICC’s Code

Bangladesh Cricket Board charged and provisionally suspended former BPL team officials Md Abdul Kayum Rashed and Md Amin Khan
Md Abdul Kayum Rashed previously owned Chattogram Royals, while Md Amin Khan worked with Durbar Rajshahi and Chattogram Royals
An investigation by the BCB Integrity Unit identified corrupt conduct, non-disclosure, failure to cooperate, and obstruction across two BPL editions
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) charged Md. Abdul Kayum Rashed and Md. Amin Khan on Thursday under the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code and provisionally suspended both former Bangladesh Premier League officials. Rashed was the former owner of Chattogram Royals in BPL 2024-25. Amin was a former team official with Durbar Rajshahi in BPL 2024-25 and then the Royals in 2025-26.
The BCB stated that it would not make any further comments on the latest charges. Both officials have 14 days from receipt of the Notices of Charge to respond.
BCBIU Probe Findings
The charges followed investigations by the Bangladesh Cricket Board Integrity Unit (BCBIU). The BCB said the allegations involved “corrupt conduct, failures to disclose information relating to corrupt conduct, failures to cooperate with anti-corruption investigations, and obstruction or delay of investigations connected to” the preceding two editions of the BPL.
Earlier Disciplinary Wave
In May, the BCBIU slapped multiple team officials, players and franchise owners with anti-corruption violation charges. Earlier this month, former BCB director Muhammad Mukhlesur Rahman was among three others charged under the ICC anti-corruption code.
League Turmoil Continues
The latest action comes amid a turbulent period for the BPL. BCB President Tamim Iqbal ruled out the possibility of hosting the league unless its financial issues were resolved.