Corruption Hits Bangladesh Cricket, Former BPL Franchise Officials Punished For Breaching ICC’s Code

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The BCB Integrity Unit cited corrupt conduct, non-cooperation, and obstruction across two previous league editions, giving both officials 14 days to respond

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Bangladesh Premier League Fixing Scandal Franchise Officials Charged ICC
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Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh Cricket Board charged and provisionally suspended former BPL team officials Md Abdul Kayum Rashed and Md Amin Khan

  • Md Abdul Kayum Rashed previously owned Chattogram Royals, while Md Amin Khan worked with Durbar Rajshahi and Chattogram Royals

  • An investigation by the BCB Integrity Unit identified corrupt conduct, non-disclosure, failure to cooperate, and obstruction across two BPL editions

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) charged Md. Abdul Kayum Rashed and Md. Amin Khan on Thursday under the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code and provisionally suspended both former Bangladesh Premier League officials. Rashed was the former owner of Chattogram Royals in BPL 2024-25. Amin was a former team official with Durbar Rajshahi in BPL 2024-25 and then the Royals in 2025-26.

The BCB stated that it would not make any further comments on the latest charges. Both officials have 14 days from receipt of the Notices of Charge to respond.

BCBIU Probe Findings

The charges followed investigations by the Bangladesh Cricket Board Integrity Unit (BCBIU). The BCB said the allegations involved “corrupt conduct, failures to disclose information relating to corrupt conduct, failures to cooperate with anti-corruption investigations, and obstruction or delay of investigations connected to” the preceding two editions of the BPL.

Earlier Disciplinary Wave

In May, the BCBIU slapped multiple team officials, players and franchise owners with anti-corruption violation charges. Earlier this month, former BCB director Muhammad Mukhlesur Rahman was among three others charged under the ICC anti-corruption code.

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Also Read: Nigar Sultana’s Handshake Snub Of Harmanpreet Kaur: Why Is Her Bangladesh Captaincy Under Review?

League Turmoil Continues

The latest action comes amid a turbulent period for the BPL. BCB President Tamim Iqbal ruled out the possibility of hosting the league unless its financial issues were resolved.

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