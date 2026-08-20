Bangladesh Premier League Unlikely To Take Place This Year, Tamim Iqbal Says: Report

Tamim Iqbal says the Bangladesh Premier League is unlikely to be held this year
BCB is exploring structural changes and possible foreign franchise involvement
Tamim believes overseas investment could significantly boost the BPL’s credibility
The Bangladesh Premier League could be heading for an unexpected break in 2026, with Bangladesh Cricket Board president Tamim Iqbal confirming that the tournament is unlikely to be held this year.
The development marks a significant moment for Bangladesh cricket’s premier T20 competition, which has regularly faced questions over franchise stability, financial management and organisational issues.
Tamim, who became BCB president in June after previously leading the board’s ad-hoc committee, indicated that there was little appetite to rush another edition without addressing the problems surrounding the tournament.
“I don’t think the BPL will happen this year,” Tamim said in the press conference.
The former Bangladesh captain suggested that the board needed to take a step back and examine whether the existing structure was capable of delivering a stronger and more credible competition. The BPL has previously been troubled by payment disputes and concerns involving franchises, while Tamim acknowledged that the tournament has also been a financial burden on the board.
“We need to sit down and get a clear understanding of whether our country’s rules and policies are favourable to foreign franchises. We can approach them, but if it is not possible because of any policy, then it won’t happen.”
Tamim believes greater involvement from established overseas franchises could help change the perception and standing of the competition. Rather than staging the tournament simply to keep the annual calendar moving, the BCB chief appears to be prioritising structural changes that could make the BPL more sustainable in the long run.
“I believe that if foreign franchises come into the BPL, the credibility of the tournament will increase significantly.”
The decision, if formalised, would mean Bangladesh’s leading T20 league missing an edition while the board works on a possible overhaul. It also comes during a busy period for Tamim, who has spoken about broader reforms in Bangladesh cricket since taking charge, including infrastructure and structural development.