India Vs Uruguay, International Friendly 2026 Preview: Blue Tigers Face Monumental Test Against Forlan's La Celeste

“It’s one thing what you’ve done as a player. Now I try to guide them, give them the best things to play as a team. I give them the experience of what I’ve learned as a player. Just because I won the Golden Ball does not mean everything I say is going to be correct. I’m a human being. There will be times I will be right, and there will be some decisions which may not go our way. As I said earlier, use of common sense is the key. As a manager, I will have a way of playing, a way of trying to do things my own way.”