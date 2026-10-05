India Vs Uruguay, International Friendly 2026 Preview: Blue Tigers Face Monumental Test Against Forlan's La Celeste

Seeking to snap a winless run, the Blue Tigers face high-flying Uruguay in their final friendly before the SAFF Championship
Under new coach Diego Forlán, La Celeste aims to build on an emphatic 4-1 win over South Korea despite missing injured star Federico Valverde
Both managers are expected to rotate their squads heavily, offering fresh faces a crucial opportunity to make an impact
India wrap up its October international window with a daunting friendly against Uruguay on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, kicking off at 8:00 PM IST. Hosted at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, this high-profile clash serves as a vital final test for the Blue Tigers ahead of November's SAFF Championship, while Diego Forlan's La Celeste look to build on their emphatic recent win over South Korea.
India enter this international friendly following a challenging window under Khalid Jamil. The Blue Tigers began with a 1-1 draw against Panama—where Ryan Williams's opener was canceled out by Omar Valencia—before suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to five-time world champions Brazil, with Estevão, Pedro, and a brace from Samuel Lino sealing the result.
Winless in their last six matches since beating Hong Kong 2-1 and having conceded in each of their last 13 internationals, India face a daunting test against an opponent ranked 118 places above them. However, it serves as crucial preparation for November's 2026 SAFF Championship.
Uruguay arrive under new leadership after Diego Forlán replaced Marcelo Bielsa following a disappointing group-stage exit at the World Cup. While Forlán's tenure began with a 3-1 loss to Japan, La Celeste bounced back emphatically with a 4-1 victory over South Korea in Seoul, powered by a Darwin Núñez brace, a Giorgian de Arrascaeta strike, and an own goal. Uruguay is now targeting another strong display to build momentum.
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India is expected to keep captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal, though Prabhsukhan Singh Gill remains an option. Full-backs Jay Gupta and Valpuia could feature if Jamil rotates his defense, while attackers Vikram Partap Singh and Mohammed Sanan offer fresh legs up front.
Uruguay will be without Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde due to an ankle injury sustained before the international break. Manager Diego Forlán is expected to rotate his squad, opening the door for players like Santiago Mele, José María Giménez, Santiago Mouriño, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Facundo Bernal, Rodrigo Zalazar, Facundo Pellistri, and Federico Viñas to feature.
Diego Forlan Opens Up On Transition To Coaching
Reflecting on his transition from a legendary striker to the dugout, Uruguay head coach Diego Forlán shared his perspective on how player experience translates to management:
“I think it is the experience that counts. The experience you had as a player and whether you know how to use that as a coach. Which things are good for the players, which things are not... You could be an intelligent player, but when you are a manager it’s different. You have to use common sense. It’s really important to understand the position you are in now. With time, if you know what you have to do (working with the players), the result is going to be positive.”
Addressing whether his iconic status and past achievements—such as winning the World Cup Golden Ball—automatically guarantee success as a coach, Forlán noted:
“It’s one thing what you’ve done as a player. Now I try to guide them, give them the best things to play as a team. I give them the experience of what I’ve learned as a player. Just because I won the Golden Ball does not mean everything I say is going to be correct. I’m a human being. There will be times I will be right, and there will be some decisions which may not go our way. As I said earlier, use of common sense is the key. As a manager, I will have a way of playing, a way of trying to do things my own way.”