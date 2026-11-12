Jesse Randall Nets Brace As New Zealand Thrash India 5-0 In Auckland Football Friendly

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

India suffered a 0-5 defeat to New Zealand in their first international friendly of the November FIFA window on Thursday in their first-ever match in New Zealand. Jesse Randall scored twice, while Chris Wood and Lachlan Bayliss also found the net after an own goal by Bijoy Varghese. The teams meet again in Christchurch on Sunday

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India vs New Zealand Fifa Friendly
Players in action during the first friendly between India and New Zealand, on Thursday, November 12 | Photo: X/Indianfootball
Summary of this article

  • India lost 0-5 to New Zealand in their first international friendly of the November FIFA window on Thursday

  • Jesse Randall scored twice as New Zealand dominated the Blue Tigers for long stretches

  • Chris Wood and Lachlan Bayliss added to the tally after Bijoy Varghese's own goal put the hosts ahead early

India slumped to a 0-5 defeat against New Zealand in their first international friendly of the November FIFA window on Thursday. The loss came in the Blue Tigers' first-ever match in New Zealand and left Khalid Jamil's side with plenty to fix before the teams meet again in Christchurch on Sunday.

Jesse Randall scored twice as New Zealand dominated for long stretches. Chris Wood and Lachlan Bayliss also got on the scoresheet after an own goal by Bijoy Varghese put the hosts ahead early.

Vishal Kaith still kept the margin from growing further. Back in the national team for the first time since last June, the goalkeeper made a series of saves, including a second-half penalty stop, while Anirudh Thapa led India out as captain for the first time since 2018.

Kaith Keeps India Alive

New Zealand struck early. The 28-year-old had stopped Randall's run down the left, but the hosts went ahead in the fifth minute after a scramble inside the box ended with Varghese turning the ball into his own net.

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Kaith was busy almost at once. He flew across to deny Matthew Garbett from distance soon after as New Zealand kept India pinned back. India did create a good chance in the 19th minute after Ryan Williams combined with Liston Colaco and Jithin MS in a neat move.

That opening came from sharp work on the right. Varghese and Williams linked up before Williams drove forward and cut the ball back for Manvir Singh, who was set to shoot inside the box before Callan Elliott blocked him in time.

Kaith then kept India in the match. He pulled off an acrobatic save from a header in the 25th minute and rushed off his line soon after to deny Randall. Around the half-hour mark, he blocked Randall's first effort in the box and recovered quickly to palm away the rebound.

The pressure told before the break. Randall added New Zealand's second in the 34th minute and struck again in the 43rd to send the hosts into half-time with a commanding lead.

Second-Half Changes

Jamil made five half-time substitutions, bringing on Jay Gupta, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Mehtab Singh, Ricky Meetei Haobam and Muhammad Suhail. Ricky Meetei Haobam and Suhail both made their debuts.

India threatened briefly after the restart. Colaco tested Alex Paulsen with a free-kick early in the second half, but New Zealand stayed in control and kept creating chances in attack.

The hosts soon added to the score. Wood made it 4-0 with a header in the 57th minute, and Bayliss volleyed in the fifth in the 74th minute. Mehtab, however, put in several important defensive blocks as India tried to limit the damage.

Kaith produced another standout moment in the 78th minute. He dived full stretch to save Bill Tuiloma's penalty and then got up quickly to keep out the rebound as well.

Jamil also handed late debuts to striker David Lalhlansanga and midfielder Tomba Singh Haobam. Tomba tried his luck from distance in the 88th minute, but Paulsen gathered comfortably.

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