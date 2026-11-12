Jesse Randall Nets Brace As New Zealand Thrash India 5-0 In Auckland Football Friendly

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 12 November 2026 5:36 pm

India suffered a 0-5 defeat to New Zealand in their first international friendly of the November FIFA window on Thursday in their first-ever match in New Zealand. Jesse Randall scored twice, while Chris Wood and Lachlan Bayliss also found the net after an own goal by Bijoy Varghese. The teams meet again in Christchurch on Sunday

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 12 November 2026 5:36 pm

Players in action during the first friendly between India and New Zealand, on Thursday, November 12 | Photo: X/Indianfootball

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