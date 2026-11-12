Michael Carrick Sacked! Manchester United Reportedly Pull The Plug After Worst Start In 40 Years - Report

Manchester United have reportedly sacked Michael Carrick following their worst Premier League start in 40 years
Mauricio Pochettino is among the leading candidates to replace Carrick
Carrick's exit comes months after he guided United to a third-place finish and Champions League qualification as interim manager
Manchester United have reportedly sacked Michael Carrick as manager following a disastrous start to their Premier League campaign, which has seen the club record their worst opening run in 40 years.
The development was first reported by Fabrizio Romano on social media, although Manchester United are yet to officially confirm Carrick's departure.
Carrick's reported exit comes just months after he was handed the managerial position on a permanent basis in the summer. He earned the promotion after guiding United to a third-place finish in the Premier League last season and securing their return to the UEFA Champions League during his spell as interim manager.
Meanwhile, the club had already been exploring potential replacements. According to an Associated Press (AP) report published on Wednesday, Manchester United were considering a move for United States men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino.
The report stated that the club had made preliminary preparations for a possible appointment as part of its “due diligence”. However, no final decision on Carrick's future had been made at the time, according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
Pochettino, 54, is currently contracted to the United States until the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The Argentine took charge of the national team in October 2024 and led the Americans to the round of 16 at this year's World Cup.
He has considerable experience in English football, having previously managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. Pochettino was also among the leading candidates for the Manchester United job in 2022, before the club eventually appointed Erik ten Hag.
His managerial career includes a Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain in 2022. His most memorable spell in England came at Tottenham, where he turned the club into consistent Premier League title contenders and guided them to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.
However, he is yet to win a major trophy in English football, having lost the 2024 English League Cup final with Chelsea.
Other managers linked with the Manchester United vacancy in recent weeks include Julian Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte.
Pressure on Carrick had intensified following United's 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday. The result left the 20-time English champions with just one win from their opening 10 Premier League matches and placed them in the relegation zone.
United had opted against parting ways with Carrick the previous month, choosing instead to give him more time to improve the team's performances.
Carrick had also stated on Sunday that he would not walk away from the job and was expected to oversee Wednesday's training session despite the growing uncertainty.
A reported meeting involving minority owner Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco, where he is based, had further raised expectations of a decision on the club's managerial situation.