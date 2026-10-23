Should Bruno Fernandes Be Dropped? Manchester United Coach Michael Carrick Faces Selection Dilemma

Fernandes drew scrutiny after criticising Carrick’s tactics following the 4-1 Champions League defeat by Como
Manchester United are without a win in seven matches, increasing pressure on Carrick before the Old Trafford fixture
The decision comes amid wider concern at United over another cycle of managerial upheaval
Michael Carrick must decide on Bruno Fernandes before Sunday. Manchester United host Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League and the captain's place is under scrutiny after his post-match criticism following the 4-1 Champions League defeat by Como. Carrick, who is never short of advice on how to run the team, will face questions at a news conference, where Fernandes is likely to dominate the discussion.
The debate has grown because United are already under pressure. They have gone seven games without a win and the Bournemouth match now carries extra weight. United's hierarchy also want to avoid another spell of managerial churn after dismissing Ruben Amorim last season and Erik ten Hag the year before.
That leaves Carrick balancing authority, results and squad limits at the same time. Fernandes splits opinion among players, pundits and supporters, yet he remains one of United's biggest names and most influential footballers. The row now goes beyond one interview after one defeat—it has become a test of how Carrick wants to run his dressing room.
Should Fernandes Be Dropped?
Opinions are split.
Former Everton and Rangers striker Duncan Ferguson has made his position clear. "It is a big problem for Michael," he told The Overlap podcast. "Put people in the team you trust. Your captain has thrown you under the bus. If you don't think he is playing for you, get him out. I wouldn't pick him even though he is their best player."
Joe Smith, host of Manchester United fan channel Stretford Paddock, took the same line. "I don't think Fernandes should play on the weekend," he said. "I don't think (Lisandro) Martínez should've played against Leeds, because otherwise they're running the ship here."
Wayne Rooney, Carrick's former team-mate and friend, sees a wider risk. "When Martinez came out, I said this is an absolute nightmare because it will rip the dressing room apart," he said on the United Stand podcast. "That was the start. We've seen it now with Bruno and you're going to see it with more players because they don't want to take responsibility. I was in that situation [as manager at Plymouth and Birmingham City] and if I was in Carrick's position now, I'd come out fighting. There's no more Mr Nice Guy."
The case against Fernandes rests on one question: did he go too far by attacking Carrick's tactics and then saying the coaching staff on the touchline should have spotted the problem and changed it? Fernandes was not disciplined for the outburst, which has added to the noise around Carrick's authority.
Yet the case for keeping him is also strong. Fernandes, last season's PFA player of the year, is seen as one of the squad's sharpest tactical minds and as a player desperate to succeed. Some at Old Trafford also sympathise because he did 10 post-match interviews after the Como loss and his words, while far from a defence of Carrick, sounded less inflammatory when spoken than they do in text.
What Happened In Como?
The flashpoint came in Italy.
United lost 4-1 to Como in the Champions League in a defeat that sharpened the pressure on Carrick. Fernandes started but was replaced by Joshua Zirkzee after 67 minutes. After the match, Carrick apologised to the club's 700 travelling supporters.
Fernandes then gave a series of interviews, including remarks on TNT Sports that criticised Carrick's tactical approach. The dispute is not about frustration alone. It is about whether a captain publicly crossed a line by putting responsibility on the coaches rather than the players.
That is why the comparison with Lisandro Martinez matters. Martinez was fined eight days earlier after attacking the club hierarchy following the 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid. Many observers were surprised Fernandes escaped disciplinary action and stayed on as captain while Martinez was punished.
One person with prior experience of Fernandes spoke in stark terms about the fallout. "It was an assassination," one source who has worked with Fernandes previously, told BBC Sport of Wednesday's comments. "It was unprofessional. Michael's team are killing him."
How Bad Is The Run?
The form is poor.
United are on a seven-match winless run and another failure against Bournemouth would match Louis van Gaal's sequence in 2015-16. It would be the club's worst such spell since a Ferguson side recorded eight draws and one defeat in the 1988-89 season.
Carrick's options are also thinner because of injuries. Benjamin Sesko, Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford are all ruled out. That makes any move against Fernandes harder, even if Carrick wants to make a point about discipline and control.
Fernandes has also fallen short of expectations on the field. His partnership with Youri Tielemans has not clicked, and his only goal contributions this season came in August against Ipswich, when he scored a hat-trick and set up one goal in the 5-2 win, plus a strike against Azerbaijan champions Sabah FK on 10 September.
The wider setting matters too. United's hierarchy want to move away from repeatedly changing managers after sacking Amorim last season and ten Hag the season before. That means Carrick is under pressure to improve results without the club slipping straight back into another cycle of upheaval.
What Happens Next?
Now comes the decision.
Carrick is expected to face direct questions at his 1330 BST news conference over whether Fernandes will keep his place against Bournemouth. There is no clear public sign yet from Carrick or the club on whether he will drop his captain.
Sunday gives United a chance to stop the slide. It also forces Carrick to choose between making a hard disciplinary call and backing one of the team's strongest players despite the controversy. With form poor and injuries mounting, that call could shape both the Bournemouth result and the next phase of his time in charge. Carrick has to make the call. He needs to get it right.