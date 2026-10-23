Should Bruno Fernandes Be Dropped? Manchester United Coach Michael Carrick Faces Selection Dilemma

Wayne Rooney, Carrick's former team-mate and friend, sees a wider risk. "When Martinez came out, I said this is an absolute nightmare because it will rip the dressing room apart," he said on the United Stand podcast. "That was the start. We've seen it now with Bruno and you're going to see it with more players because they don't want to take responsibility. I was in that situation [as manager at Plymouth and Birmingham City] and if I was in Carrick's position now, I'd come out fighting. There's no more Mr Nice Guy."