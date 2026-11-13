Mauricio Pochettino Appointed Manchester United Head Coach After Michael Carrick Sacking

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed Manchester United head coach after Michael Carrick was sacked, with the club confirming the move on Tuesday. Pochettino will begin on Wednesday after the USA’s fixtures against Haiti, meet the squad on Thursday and take charge for the first time against Liverpool at Anfield on November 22

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Turkiye vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Mauricio Pochettino stands AP Photo
United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino stands on the bench prior to the World Cup Group D soccer match between Turkey and the United States in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Summary of this article

  • Mauricio Pochettino has been named Manchester United head coach after Michael Carrick was sacked

  • He will start on Wednesday after completing the USA’s fixtures against Haiti

  • Pochettino has signed a deal until the summer of 2029, with United set to pay around £7.4m to buy him out

Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as Manchester United head coach after the club sacked Michael Carrick. He will start on Wednesday after finishing the USA's fixtures against Haiti, having signed a deal until the summer of 2029.

He is due to meet the squad and take training for the first time on Thursday. His first match in charge will be against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday November 22.

According to Sky Sports News, United have to pay around £7.4m (Rs. 92.35 Cr) to buy Pochettino out of his newly-signed contract with the USA. According to BCC, the manager has joined the club on a two-and-half-year contract.

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Club Statement And Record

United's statement said they were hiring him for his "high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players".

"Pochettino has consistently performed at the highest level of football across multiple leagues," the club added.

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He is yet to win major silverware in England. During his time at Tottenham he reached the League Cup and Champions League finals, and in his one-and-a-half seasons at PSG he won the French Cup and Ligue 1.

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Carrick Exit And Reaction

Carrick was sacked after overseeing the club's worst-ever start to a Premier League season, leaving United in the relegation zone after 10 matches.

The Manchester United Supporters' Trust called upon the club to back Pochettino following his appointment.

"We warmly welcome Mauricio Pochettino to the club," they said. "When he arrives in Manchester, he will find a fanbase that, whilst furious with the owners, always gives the manager and team on the pitch full-throated support. We now hope the club backs the new manager and gives him all the power, resources and tools he needs to succeed."

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