Who Is Going To Be The Next Coach Of Manchester United? Here's Manager Emerging Frontrunner After Carrick's Sacking

Manchester United confirmed Michael Carrick's departure on Thursday after a disappointing start to the Premier League season
Carrick was informed at Carrington after talks involving Omar Berrada, Jason Wilcox and Sir Jim Ratcliffe
United expect their new coach to arrive by November 18 ahead of the Liverpool match at Anfield on November 22
Manchester United have sacked head coach Michael Carrick. United confirmed the move on Thursday, with the team sitting 18th in the Premier League and having won only once in league play all season.
Carrick departs with United stuck in the Premier League relegation zone and only one league victory to their name this season. The club said it will move quickly to name a permanent successor.
A club statement said: "Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men's first-team head coach. ... After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions.
"Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered.
"The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible."
Decision Behind Sack
Carrick learned of the decision at Carrington on Thursday morning in a meeting with Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, after the pair met minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco on Wednesday.
After successive heavy losses to Como and Bournemouth last month, club bosses decided to give Carrick and the squad "a further opportunity" to recover.
A "comprehensive review" led to the view that the three games against Chelsea, Roma and Aston Villa did not provide enough evidence that the team "was on the right path."
United sources told ESPN that the decision to sack Carrick was driven by the view that being 18th in the Premier League after 10 games is "not acceptable" and that the squad is "far better than results and performances so far this season have indicated."
Carrick's United Spell
Carrick first took charge on an interim basis after Ruben Amorim was dismissed in January. He opened with a shock 2-0 win over Manchester City and then won 12 of his next 17 matches to finish the season.
That run took United to third place and back into the Champions League for the first time since 2023.
Those results won Carrick the permanent role, and he signed a two-year deal in May. The collapse since then has been stark.
United have now parted with a manager in the middle of each of the last three seasons. Erik ten Hag went in October 2024, with Amorim following in January.
Pochettino Deal Talks
United are trying to have an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino in place on Thursday before moving to activate the release clause in his U.S. Soccer contract.
The club has told U.S. Soccer it plans to trigger the $10 million (£7m) release clause once personal terms are settled with the 54-year-old. Chief executive Omar Berrada held positive talks with U.S. Soccer on Wednesday.
Pochettino's representatives first contacted United to flag the clause in his contract.
Immediate Next Steps
United would not stand in the way if Pochettino oversaw the United States' next two matches against Haiti on Saturday and Tuesday in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. How the move is handled is expected to be settled between Pochettino and U.S. Soccer.
United anticipate Pochettino will be at Carrington no later than November 18, in time to prepare for his first match against Liverpool at Anfield on November 22. Most of the club's international players are also due back by then.