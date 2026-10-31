Michael Carrick Under Fresh Pressure As Manchester United Lose 2-0 To Chelsea And Lisandro Martinez Sees Red

Michael Carrick faced renewed scrutiny after Manchester United lost 2-0 at Chelsea in the Premier League
Lisandro Martinez was sent off after a second yellow card following a challenge on Wesley Fofana
Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer scored the goals as Chelsea took control after the break
Michael Carrick’s position as Manchester United manager came under even more strain after a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. Lisandro Martinez’s sending-off added to the club’s mounting problems.
The loss left United on a nine-match winless run in all competitions. It is their longest stretch without a victory since 1988. United are also just one point above the relegation zone after taking only one league win from nine games.
Carrick Under Pressure
He went into the match under huge pressure and appeared to be working on a game-by-game basis as questions grew over his future at Old Trafford. The defeat at Chelsea has only sharpened that scrutiny ahead of a busy week.
Carrick also made a notable selection call before kick-off. He restored Bruno Fernandes to the starting lineup after dropping his captain last week, but the change did not bring the response United needed.
Chelsea Punish United
Morgan Rogers opened the scoring in the second half before Palmer added the second from the penalty spot in the 64th minute. The spot-kick came after Martinez challenged Wesley Fofana at a corner with a raised elbow and struck the defender in the face.
A video review confirmed the offence. Martinez, who had already drawn attention after criticising United’s hierarchy in a recent post-match interview, was then shown a second yellow card in a four-minute spell.
The dismissal capped a miserable sequence for United. As Martinez walked off the field and headed down the tunnel, Carrick did not acknowledge the player.
Dire League Outlook
The table now looks grim.
United remain on just one league win after nine matches and sit one point above the relegation zone. By the end of the round, there is a chance the 20-time English champions could fall into the bottom three.
Their wider record offers little comfort. United’s only two wins from 13 matches in all competitions this season have come against promoted Ipswich in the Premier League and tournament newcomer Sabah in the Champions League.
Another big test comes quickly. United host Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday and there is now real doubt over whether Carrick will still be in charge for that game.