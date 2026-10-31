Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ODI Tri-Series Final: Shaheen Afridi & Co. Seek Redemption After Heavy Defeat

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series Live Score: Catch all the action as it happened from the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI in the 2026 Tri-Series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, second from right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026.

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, second from right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

PAK Vs SL Live Score, ODI Tri-Series Final: Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the final of the ODI Tri-Series 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, October 31, with both teams eyeing the trophy. Led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan will look to bounce back after suffering an eight-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their previous meeting on October 27, when they were bowled out for just 110. Kusal Mendis' Sri Lanka, meanwhile, enter the final after a 55-run defeat against England, despite scoring 331 while chasing 387. Pakistan will rely on Salman Ali Agha, the hosts' leading run-scorer with 158 runs, and tournament joint-leading wicket-taker Shaheen, who has eight scalps. Arafat Minhas has also impressed with nine wickets. With Pavan Rathnayake leading the tournament's run charts, Sri Lanka will fancy their chances of upsetting the hosts. The match begins at 1:30 PM IST.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Oct 2026, 12:16:31 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Laanka ODI Tri-Series Final, Live Score: SL Coming With Confidence! Sri Lanka will take confidence from their dominant eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in their previous meeting on October 27. Pakistan were bundled out for just 110 in 25.3 overs, with Dilshan Madushanka claiming a career-best 5/34. In response, Kamindu Mendis led the chase with an unbeaten 62 as Sri Lanka cruised to 114/2 in just 18.1 overs. Pakistan will be eager to turn the tables in today's final.

31 Oct 2026, 11:57:32 am IST Pakistan Vs Sri Laanka ODI Tri-Series Final, Live Score: Squads Sri Lanka Squad: Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Sachindu Colombage, Maheesh Theekshana Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Saad Baig(w), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Ghazi Ghori, Sufyan Moqim, Razaullah

31 Oct 2026, 11:32:22 am IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series Final, Live Score: What Happened In The Last Match? In their previous meeting in the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series, Sri Lanka registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Pakistan. Batting first, Pakistan were bundled out for just 110 in 25.3 overs, struggling to build substantial partnerships or put up a challenging total. Sri Lanka made light work of the chase, reaching 114/2 in 18.1 overs to seal the win with 8 wickets in hand. The emphatic victory gave Sri Lanka the upper hand heading into their next encounter.

31 Oct 2026, 11:19:59 am IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series Final, Live Score: Live Streaming! Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series Final Live streaming is not available for the fans in India, however, there are reports that suggests the match can be streamed live on VETO app.