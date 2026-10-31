Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ODI Tri-Series Final: Shaheen Afridi & Co. Seek Redemption After Heavy Defeat

Pakistan Vs Sri Laanka ODI Tri-Series Final, Live Score: SL Coming With Confidence!
Sri Lanka will take confidence from their dominant eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in their previous meeting on October 27. Pakistan were bundled out for just 110 in 25.3 overs, with Dilshan Madushanka claiming a career-best 5/34. In response, Kamindu Mendis led the chase with an unbeaten 62 as Sri Lanka cruised to 114/2 in just 18.1 overs. Pakistan will be eager to turn the tables in today's final.
Pakistan Vs Sri Laanka ODI Tri-Series Final, Live Score: Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Sachindu Colombage, Maheesh Theekshana
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Saad Baig(w), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Ghazi Ghori, Sufyan Moqim, Razaullah
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series Final, Live Score: What Happened In The Last Match?
In their previous meeting in the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series, Sri Lanka registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Pakistan. Batting first, Pakistan were bundled out for just 110 in 25.3 overs, struggling to build substantial partnerships or put up a challenging total.
Sri Lanka made light work of the chase, reaching 114/2 in 18.1 overs to seal the win with 8 wickets in hand. The emphatic victory gave Sri Lanka the upper hand heading into their next encounter.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series Final, Live Score: Live Streaming!
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series Final Live streaming is not available for the fans in India, however, there are reports that suggests the match can be streamed live on VETO app.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series Final, Live Score: Greetings!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series 2026 final! Shaheen Shah Afridi's Pakistan take on Kusal Mendis-led Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan will be eager to clinch the title on home soil, while Sri Lanka will look to repeat their dominant league-stage victory over the hosts.