India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 4th T20I: Ishan Kishan's Return In Spotlight As IND Eye Another Win

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Deepak Joshi
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IND vs NZ Live Score, 4th T20I: India face New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Eden Park, Auckland. Follow IND vs NZ live score, ball-by-ball commentary, playing XIs, wickets, highlights and match updates

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India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 4th T20I
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his hundred with teammate during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
IND vs NZ Live Score: India will take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park, Auckland, on Friday, October 30. With the visitors already securing an unassailable 3-0 lead, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will aim to extend its dominance, while Mitchell Santner's New Zealand will look to avoid another defeat and restore some pride. India head into the contest after an emphatic seven-wicket victory in Wellington, where Abhishek Sharma smashed 113 off just 38 balls and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributed 45 off 19 deliveries in a remarkable chase of 199. Selection changes could be on the cards, with Ishan Kishan nearing a return and Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy in contention. Eden Park's short straight boundaries could promise another high-scoring encounter. The match begins at 12:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for noon.
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India vs New Zealand Live Updates, 4th T20I: Squads!

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner, Matthew Fisher, Devon Conway

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kumar Kushagra, Mayank Yadav

India vs New Zealand Live Updates, 4th T20I: Good Morning!

Greetings, everyone! How are you all doing? We are back with another live blog, this time for the India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I. Stay tuned for all the live updates as we find out whether 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets another opportunity or not. Let's find out!

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