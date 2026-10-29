Liverpool Edge Chelsea On Penalties To Reach Carabao Cup 2026-27 Quarter-Finals

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Liverpool edged past Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to advance to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals following a dramatic 1-1 draw at Anfield. In a frantic opening half, Morgan Rogers put Chelsea ahead from the penalty spot in the 40th minute after Ryan Gravenberch brought down Moisés Caicedo. Liverpool responded just three minutes later as Cody Gakpo converted a penalty of his own following a Wesley Fofana handball to send the sides level into the break.   After a goalless second half, the tie went straight to a high-tension penalty shootout. Following missed spot-kicks on both sides, the drama stretched into sudden death, where Wesley Fofana missed for Chelsea before defender Joe Gomez calmly dispatched the winning penalty to seal Liverpool's berth in the last eight. 

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Liverpool vs Chelsea Carabao Cup EFL highlights-Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister wlaks off the pitch after the fourth-round English Football League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Liverpool vs Chelsea Carabao Cup EFL highlights-Levi Colwill
Chelsea's Levi Colwill and Chelsea's head coach Xabi Alonso walk off the pitch after the fourth-round English Football League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Liverpool vs Chelsea Carabao Cup EFL highlights-
Chelsea players walks off the pitch after the fourth-round English Football League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Liverpool vs Chelsea Carabao Cup EFL highlights-Mike Penders
Chelsea's goalkeeper Mike Penders saves shot by Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during penalty shootout during the fourth-round English Football League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Liverpool vs Chelsea Carabao Cup EFL highlights-
Liverpool players watch penalty shotout during the fourth-round English Football League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Liverpool vs Chelsea Carabao Cup EFL highlights-Morgan Rogers
Chelsea's Morgan Rogers, left, celebrates after scoring first goal during the fourth-round English Football League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Liverpool vs Chelsea Carabao Cup EFL highlights-James McConnell
Liverpool's James McConnell receives yellow card during the fourth-round English Football League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Liverpool vs Chelsea Carabao Cup EFL highlights-Josh Acheampong
Chelsea's Josh Acheampong in action between Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha, left, and Kostas Tsimikas during the fourth-round English Football League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Liverpool vs Chelsea Carabao Cup EFL highlights-Wesley Fofana
Chelsea's Wesley Fofana gets the ball in front of Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during the fourth-round English Football League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Liverpool vs Chelsea Carabao Cup EFL highlights-Chelseas Pedro Neto
Chelsea's Pedro Neto in action during the fourth-round English Football League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

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