Liverpool Edge Chelsea On Penalties To Reach Carabao Cup 2026-27 Quarter-Finals

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 29 October 2026 4:21 pm

Liverpool edged past Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to advance to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals following a dramatic 1-1 draw at Anfield. In a frantic opening half, Morgan Rogers put Chelsea ahead from the penalty spot in the 40th minute after Ryan Gravenberch brought down Moisés Caicedo. Liverpool responded just three minutes later as Cody Gakpo converted a penalty of his own following a Wesley Fofana handball to send the sides level into the break. After a goalless second half, the tie went straight to a high-tension penalty shootout. Following missed spot-kicks on both sides, the drama stretched into sudden death, where Wesley Fofana missed for Chelsea before defender Joe Gomez calmly dispatched the winning penalty to seal Liverpool's berth in the last eight.